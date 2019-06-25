After creating a name for himself with 19 Isle of Man Tourist Trophy victories, Michael Dunlop had intentions of taking on The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for the first time.
However, after a crash led to an injury Saturday at the Donegal International Rally in Ireland, the decorated international motorcyclist has withdrawn from the competition. He was in 10th place in his class and 69th overall before the accident.
Dunlop, who was set to compete in the Heavyweight Division in his BMW S1000R, will not participate in the race Sunday that spans 156 turns in 12.42 miles.
The 30-year-old from North Ireland is the brother of the late William Dunlop, son of the late Robert Dunlop and nephew of the late Joey Dunlop. All three died in motorcycle racing crashes. William recorded nine TTs contested, Robert won five and Joey, the former World Champion, won 26 in his career.
"The entire Dunlop family is legendary," said German rider Lucy Glöckner, a member of Michael's team. "They lived their lives doing their greatest passion."
William died in 2018 after Robert in 2008 and Joey in 2000. William was killed while practicing for the 2018 Skerries 100 on a Yamaha YZF-R1. Robert suffered severe chest injuries in a crash during his preparation for the 2008 North West 200 and died at the hospital. Eight years earlier, Joey lost control of his bike, collided with trees and died on impact in the 2000 Pirita-Kose-Kloostrimetsa Circuit.
Michael made his TT debut in 2007 and won his first event at the Supersport TT race in 2009 riding a 600cc Yamaha. He is the former solo-machine lap record holder for the Snafell Mountain Course, which he set in 2016, with a time of 16:53.929. He was the first rider to complete a lap of an Isle of Man TT course in less than 17 minutes.
"Michael is one of the greats in terms of the Isle of Man TT," said Rennie Scaysbrook, who will race Pikes Peak in the Heavyweight Division in his 2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100. "He's the most successful TT rider of my generation, and he's an absolute legend in the sport."
Glöckner is a teammate of Michael, as both race for Wunderlich Motorsport. She is expected to compete in a BMW S1000R and will be the only female of both car and motorcycle drivers at the Hill Climb.
"Michael is one of the best riders worldwide," Glöckner said. "The name Dunlop symbolizes that you should never give up."