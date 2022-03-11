Officials with the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb announced the 2022 Inductees into the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Hall of Fame Friday.
David Bachoroski, Robert J. "Bob" Gillis, Grier Manning, Joyce Thompson Ford, Gary Trachy and Greg Tracy, Wes Vandervoort, John Wells and the Dallenbach Family will be enshrined in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame in June, alongside the 100th running of the "Race to the clouds."
Bachoroski was the president of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Historical Association from 2007 to 2018. He was the Pikes peak Hill Climb pace car driver/mechanic 12 times. He was a car building and pace car set up and prep for Rick Mears, Johnny Parsons, Sr. Al Unser, Jr., Louis Unser and Elke Sommer.
The Dallenbach brothers, Paul and Wally Jr., built an enduring legacy that vaulted them into the Hall of Fame with the former being a 3-time King of the Mountain, setting a course record in 1993. Paul also racked up 11 division wins.
Wally Jr. competed for three years and captured an Open Wheel win in 2006. Wally's son competed in the same division six years later.
Their father, Wally, Sr., played a critical role in bringing back the motorcycle program on Pikes Peak after an 8-year hiatus. Dedicated to improving racing safety, he served as a race steward and advisor.
Gillis has been a board member for more than 20 years and revived the Land's End Hill Climb near Grand Junction, which is often used to help drivers train for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Gillis is also a member of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Manning is celebrated for his prowess as a racer and a mechanic. Racing from 1963 to 1970 and again in 1977, he finished in the top ten six times. As mechanic, he served as crew chief to Ted Foltz from 1973 to 1988, helping Foltz notch several wins, including a King of the Mountain title in 1980. Manning passed away in 2017.
Ford was the first woman to enter the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Her racing career began in the late 1950s and lasted six years. She lived in Denver and would drive to Colorado Springs every morning for practice and then returned to her job in Denver.
Her only run in the race came in 1960. It began with a sunny and warm start and transitioned to rain, hail and even snow at the summit.
She died in 2021.
Greg Tracy and Gary Trachy celebrated success together for years. In 12 appearances, Trachy finished in the top three of every motorcycle class offered. He had two overall wins, five division records alongside eight division wins.
Tracy raced for 19 years on Pikes Peak from the mid 90s to 2012. In 2013, he switched to cars, competing in four divisions. Tracy has 14 podium finishes, including seven wins and is the only competitor on Pikes Peak to break nine minutes on bike (2012) and in a racecar (2014).
Vandervoort finished in the top ten every year of his 12-year career save for one. He was King of the Mountain in 1967 beating out 26 competitor, notably Bobby Unser and Mario Andretti. He died in 1993.
Wells raced on Pikes Peak for 25 years and secured 13 podium finishes. He also secured an Open Wheel win in the division's sprint class.
Wells is most known for the Wells Coyote he debuted in 1976. He soon became the go-to builder for a fast car on Pikes Peak. The vehicle would dominate the Open Wheel division for decades with several wins, including wins by Bill Brister, Al Unser Jr. and Stan Kossen.