Weather for Marathon looks better
The threat of severe weather caused Ascent organizers to shorten Saturday’s race from 13.32 miles to 7.6 miles.
“There were too many things that could go wrong,” Ascent director Ron Ilgen said.
But, he emphasized, Sunday’s weather looked promising.
“It’s looking good,” he said. “We’re going to have a great Pikes Peak Marathon.”
Approximately 800 competitors are expected in the Marathon.
Italian hopes to see top of Pikes Peak
Fabio Giudici of Italy has never traveled to the top of Pikes Peak.
He had hoped to arrive there Saturday after running the 13.32 Pikes Peak Ascent.
But the chance of severe weather prevented his personal ascent.
“I am a little sad because I did not arrive at the top, but it’s OK because it’s not right for people to risk their lives for a race,” Giudici said.
Giudici lives in Como, near the Switzerland border.
He is not accustomed to running at altitude. He’s in the Colorado Springs area for vacation.
“It’s hard for me, this kind of altitude,” he said. “I live lower. I feel the thin air.”
Giudici said he plans to soon drive to the top of Pikes Peak.
Weldemariam plans to double after winning shortened Ascent
Azerya Weldemariam won Saturday’s 7.6-mile version of the Ascent in 1 hour, six minutes and 31 seconds.
Sunday, the 39-year-old Colorado Springs resident will return to Manitou Springs for the Pikes Peak Marathon.
After being the first to Barr Camp in just over an hour Saturday, Weldemariam, a native of Eritrea, was asked if there’s any special recovery plans for Saturday night.
“It’s OK. No problem,” said Weldemariam who was second in the 2014 Ascent.
If Weldemariam has plans of winning on Sunday as well, he’s keeping it close to the vest.
“We’ll see,” Saturday’s winner said with a smile.
Weldemariam finished 2 minutes, 16 seconds ahead of 29-year-old Ondrej Fejfar, of the Czech Republic.
Trimble finishes unexpected descent
Some runners were excited to learn Saturday’s Ascent would be shortened to a 7.6-mile race, and then going downhill to get home, due to inclement weather at the summit.
Wesley Trimble was not among them. Trimble’s cerebral palsy symptoms make the downhill more challenging due the increased speed and decreased balance.
He still finished in 1:37:33, although he admitted he would’ve preferred the full 13.32-mile trip to the top.
“I’ll probably be a little more sore tomorrow,” Trimble said.
Trimble finished 142nd overall and just outside the top 20 for the 30-34 age group.
Vinny Benedetto and David Ramsey, the gazette