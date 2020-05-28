All that's left of the 2020 Garden to Peak Series is a bit of hope the Pikes Peak Marathon can still be run.
Race directors announced the cancellation of this year's Pikes Peak Ascent, scheduled for Aug. 22, on Thursday morning. The Garden of the Gods 10-mile Run and the Barr Trail Mountain Race, other races in what was formerly called the Triple Crown of Running, were called off in previous weeks.
“We feel that it is impossible to hold a version of the Ascent that would both be safe for runners and volunteers, and meet our standards for a quality event,” said Ron Ilgen, president of Pikes Peak Marathon, Inc. “We are working with El Paso County Public Health to apply for a variance to hold the Marathon, but chances of approval are unknown at this time.
“This is not a decision the Board of Directors came to lightly, and the well-being of our community is at the forefront of our thoughts during this difficult and uncertain time.”
Pikes Peak Marathon Inc. plans to file for a variance to state Public Health Order 20-28, which would require approval from numerous government agencies in order to hold the Marathon on Aug. 23.
"We are hopeful that with a detailed plan for additional social distancing and health and safety measures, the state will consider our request to hold the Marathon with the appropriate changes required for 2020,” Ilgen said in the release.
The difference between the Ascent and Marathon, typically run on consecutive days, is that marathon runners get themselves off the mountain, while those in the Ascent typically wait around the summit before getting shuttled off the mountain. The marathon also features fewer participants at 800 compared to 1,800 spots in the Ascent.
"Both the large number of runners and the need for safe transportation off the summit are problematic due to COVID-19 restrictions," the release reads. "With social distancing requirements, race organizers could not secure enough vans or volunteer drivers to carry runners down safely and in a timely manner."
Ongoing construction on the summit house further complicated the situation.
Runners registered to compete in the Ascent can get a full refund, defer their entry until next year or donate a portion of the cost El Paso County Search and Rescue and the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, the release states.
The Pikes Peak Marathon was founded in 1956 and is "the second-oldest continually held marathon in the United States." The Ascent, previously run on the same day, became its own event in 1981. The 2020 cancellation continues a run of tough luck for the Ascent, which was shortened to a 7.6-mile race to Barr Camp in 2018 due to forecasted severe weather at the summit.
Pikes Peak Marathon staff estimates the local economic impact of the weekend at about $3.5 million between lodging, dining, and shopping.