Here's a season preview for Colorado Springs-area boys' high school soccer teams, including Air Academy, which went 20-0 and won the Class 4A state championship.
5A/4A
Colorado Springs Metro
Coronado
Coach: Eddie Hurt, 2 seasons
Last year: 5-10 (1-5 league) missed postseason
Returning athletes: Colton Carter, junior defender; Lalo Castenada, senior forward; Hayden Field, senior forward; Wes Rubio, senior midfielder; Jesus Yepez, senior forward
Other top athletes: Kayden Bradley, senior goalkeeper; Andrew Klein, senior goalkeeper; David Martinez, senior midfielder; David Murrillo, junior midfielder; Justin Vaishville, senior defender
Outlook: “We have great team chemistry this year and most of the returning players have worked hard all summer to be in shape for the season,” Hurt said.
- MORE: Lack of club experience not an obstacle for Coronado.
Doherty
Coach: Andrew Drummond, 15 seasons
Last year: 5-9-1 (3-3 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Noah Drummond, junior forward; Ryan Imgrund, junior midfielder; Tyler Lockhart, junior forward; Nathan Ortiz, junior midfielder; Logan Raulie, senior defender; Josh Torchinsky, senior midfielder; Cameron Wheeler, junior forward; Jacob Wilson, senior defender
Other top athletes: Tyler Bertus, junior midfielder; Aziz Elgendy, senior midfielder; Jose Nunez, sophomore defender; Beau Wiebelhaus, sophomore forward
Outlook: “(Our) team that has played so many young players that last two years now is predominantly upperclassmen,” Drummond said.
Fountain-Fort Carson
Coach: Jake Heath, 3 seasons
Last year: 5-9-1 (2-4 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Sean Cox, junior forward; Matt Klein senior defender; Chase Jernigan, senior midfielder; Gherris Owen, sophomore midfielder; Tristan Owen, senior defender; Ethan Smith, junior defender; Jawarren Smith, junior midfielder; Hunter Udelhoven, senior defender; Tristan Walter, senior defender
Outlook: “(We have) so many returning starters,” Heath said. “We have a good group to build on last season’s success.”
Liberty
Coach: Chaz Woodson, 3 seasons
Last year: 9-6-1 (4-2 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Cherry Creek
Returning athletes: Ben Beermann junior mid/defender; Payton Cameron, senior mid/defender; Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, junior mid/forward; Nick Kuykendall, senior goalkeeper; Caleb Norwood, senior mid/forward; Travis Slade, senior mid/defender; Davis Tyra, junior mid/defender
Other top athletes: Jesse Boyd, junior forward; Chayton Ciolli-Clausen, senior midfielder; Carson Stevens, junior forward
Outlook: “I’m excited to continue developing the program,” Woodson said. “Last year we made it to the playoffs for the first time in four years. The players and coaches are looking to build on last year’s success. The heightened expectations along with a lot of new faces, we had about 70 kids tryout this year, (which) has added to the excitement of the possibilities for this year.”
Palmer
Coach: Greg Glatz, 2 seasons
Last season: 2-13 (0-6 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Alejandro Tristan, junior midfielder; Gabe Wright, senior mid/defender
Other top athletes: Regan Ogilvie, senior mid/defender; Angel Ramos, senior goalkeeper; Maximil Solano, sophomore mid/forward; Will Taylor, freshman forward
Outlook: “(I’m excited about) the positive attitudes our players have had about this season,” Glatz said.
Pine Creek
Coach: Ben Corley, 18 seasons
Last year: 7-7-2 (5-1 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Regis Jesuit
Returning athletes: Carter Esterle, junior midfielder; Jackson Isaacs, sophomore defender; Mitch Frost, senior defender; Will Jones, senior defender; Christian Seaquist, senior forward
Other top athletes: Justin Abate, senior defender
Outlook: “It looks to be a season with a balance of veteran experience and youth,” Corley said.
Rampart
Coach: Karl Anderson, 6 seasons
Last year: 11-5 (6-0 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Castle View
Returning athletes: Cameron Burtschi, junior defender; Simagen Collins, junior forward; Aydon Ellis, junior midfielder; David Glazener, junior goalkeeper; James Goering, senior defender; Alec Lenz, junior defender; Dillon O’Neal, senior forward; David Peters, junior midfielder; Vince Welding, junior defender
Other top athletes: Simegn Collins, junior forward; Aboyo Kuot, junior forward; Liam Milton, junior midfielder; Matt Smith, senior defender; Tristan Whelchel, sophomore goalkeeper
Outlook: “(We look forward to) continuing the success from last year (and) repeating as league champions,” Anderson said.
5A/4A
Pikes Peak
Air Academy
Coach: Espen Hosoien, 15 seasons
Last year: 20-0 (7-0 league), won state title
Returning athletes: Thomas Beatty, senior goalkeeper; Thaddeus Dewing, junior forward; Andrew Hess, senior defender; Brayden Jonswold, senior defender; Luke Louthan, senior forward; Adin Schwenke, junior defender
Other top athletes: Cedric Englisch, sophomore defender; Kelton Hooker, junior midfielder; Mason Shandy, sophomore defender
Outlook: “(I look forward to) seeing how our younger guys respond to a starting role, defending our state title, our brand-new stadium turf, and the chance to keep working with all our fine young men,” Hosoien said.
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Brian Jewell, first season
Last year: 9-5-2 (5-1-1 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Standley Lake
Returning athletes: Dylan Baeck, senior forward; Jake Beman, senior defender; Noah Grage, senior midfielder; Will Thompson, senior goalkeeper
Other top athletes: Bryce Tanner, junior midfielder; Jadon Baros, junior midfielder; Luke McCarron, junior defender
Outlook: “Will Thompson is an excellent shot stopper (74 saves last season in 11 games) and we are going to have a very experienced, senior-laden group playing in front of him,” Jewell said.
Lewis-Palmer
Coach: Brian Barkey, 7 seasons
Last year: 5-11 (4-3 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Kennedy
Returning athletes: Jack Barkocy, senior defender; Justin Dahl, senior defender; Conor Hayes, junior defender; Charles Holland, sophomore midfielder; Aidan McGonagle, junior goalkeeper; Jon Merrell, senior midfielder;
Other top athletes: Miles Dobiash, senior defender; Ethan Mann, sophomore; Jaramie McCabe, senior midfielder; Cole Mooney, sophomore; Tyler Pritchard, sophomore midfielder; Timothy Wright, junior
Outlook: “This is an excellent group of student-athletes as well as a young team, they work extremely hard and they love to play for their school,” Barkey said.
Palmer Ridge
Coach: Nick Odil, 11 seasons
Last year: 3-11-1 (1-6 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Garrett Andresen, senior defender; Andrew Hughes, junior midfielder; Jason Neptune, junior midfielder; Zach Pribyl, junior midfielder; Jack Sega, junior midfielder; Matt Sega, sophomore forward; Zach Sheppard, junior defender; Ethan Ward, junior defender; Jaydes Warwick, senior attacker
Other top athletes: Josh Stragalski, junior goalkeeper
Outlook: “We are a year older,” Odil said. “We were very young last year, but we look like we gained a lot of experience. We look ready to take a large step in the right direction.”
Sand Creek
Coach: Jeremy Tafoya, 8 seasons
Last year: 14-2-1 (5-1-1 league), lost in second round of playoffs to Denver North
Returning athletes: Jayden Austin, senior midfielder; Gossaye Burdick, senior midfielder; Tadesse Burdick, senior midfielder
Outlook: “Sand Creek graduated 10 last season so I look forward to getting to rebuild with a young team,” Tafoya said.
Vista Ridge
Coach: Jay Drake, 2 seasons
Last year: 4-11 (2-5 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Alex Aguilar, senior forward; Evan Bowers, senior midfielder; Hayden Fox, senior defender; Nate Johnson, senior defender; Owen Millspaugh, junior midfielder; Ivo Padilla, senior midfielder; Juan Pablo Padilla, senior midfielder; Zach Pol, senior defender; Michael Ramierz, junior midfielder; Daniel Wyatt, senior goalkeeper
Other top athletes: Garrett Douglas, sophomore goalkeeper; Javier Hernandez, sophomore forward; Lance Kaska, junior midfielder; Rodrick Lewis, sophomore defender; Julian Noble, sophomore defender; Isaiah Watkins, senior midfielder
Outlook: “We are returning the entire starting lineup as we were a very young varsity last season,” Drake said. “The growth of the program in total numbers and the dedication our players have will make for an exciting season and we look forward to competing in the PPAC this year.”
4A
Colorado Springs Metro
Canon City
Coach: Pat Callahan, 32 seasons
Last year: 6-9 (3-5 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Lincoln Andrews, senior defender; Ranger Bolton, junior midfielder; John Crawford, senior goalkeeper; Walker Hill, senior defender; Brayden Melnik, junior defender; Kyle Smith, sophomore midfielder
Other top athletes: Demitrius Slater, junior forward; Logan Slater, junior forward
Outlook: “We’re looking to blend some promising younger players with the experienced ones,” Callahan said.
The Classical Academy
Coach: Blake Galvin, 14 seasons
Last year: 17-2 (8-0 league), lost in state semifinals to Air Academy
Returning athletes: Jack Carpenter, junior goalkeeper; Eli Grant, junior midfielder; Jackson Hoosier, junior defenseman; Caden Lukenbill, sophomore midfielder; Aaron Peck, senior midfielder; Caleb Welch, senior defender
Other top athletes: Jonathan Clemmons, senior midfielder; Matt Harrold, junior defender; Nathan Johns, senior forward
Outlook: “We are very young with a good group of talented incoming players,” Galvin said.
Harrison
Coach: Chris Mason, 5 seasons
Last year: 4-10-1 (2-6 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Jonathon Favela, senior defender; Aji Guyasa, senior; Omar Ramos, senior goalkeeper
Outlook: “(We have) a good young core of players that are looking to step up to the varsity level,” Mason said.
Widefield
Coach: Steve Spaulding, 2 seasons
Last year: 8-6-1 (5-2-1 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Dustin Deutsch, senior defender; Salif Doumbia, senior midfielder; Diego Gaytan, junior midfielder; Victor Luquin, senior goalkeeper; Issac Ramirez, senior defender; Emilio Victoria, junior midfielder; Michael Westburg, junior defender
Other top athletes: Donovan Martinez, senior forward; Trevor Sipe, junior forward
Outlook: “(We have a) strong opportunity to improve on last season’s winning record and to qualify for the state playoffs,” Spaulding said.
3A
Tri-Peaks 1
St. Mary’s
Coach: Gregg Braha, 3 seasons
Last year: 10-7 (4-2 league), lost in second round of playoffs to Salida
Returning athletes: Gabe Calhoun, senior goalkeeper; Eddy Ferrara, senior defender; Dom Hartman, senior defender; Connor Timmins, senior forward; Sean Wassinger, senior defender
Outlook: “Our defenders return intact, led by first-team all-state goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun,” Braha said. “The back four of Eddy Ferrara, Sean Wassinger, Dom Hartman and Thomas Jasper should be a solid backstop of four seniors.”
Fountain Valley
Coach: Kevin Ray, 2 seasons
Last year: 6-8-2 (3-3 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Colorado Springs Christian
Returning athletes: Jackson Blaylock, junior goalkeeper; Riki Fujimoto, sophomore midfielder; Aly Kassam, senior forward; Jo Ota, junior midfielder
Other top athletes: Nick Heinz, sophomore midfielder; Scott Lebo, freshman midfielder
Outlook: “We are competing at 2A this season so we will be very competitive,” Ray said. “I feel that we can make a push for the final 4 at 2A State Playoffs.”
3A
Tri-Peaks 2
Colorado Springs Christian School
Coach: Jason Rollins, 7 seasons
Last year: 16-3 (6-0 league), lost in state semifinals to Liberty Common
Returning athletes: Noah Banderas, senior midfielder; Ethan Campagna, junior forward; Kensley Smith, sophomore forward; Lookens Smith, senior midfielder
Other top athletes: Ian MacKay, sophomore defender
Outlook: “A core group of returning starters from last year’s semifinal appearance mixed with quality supporting players will make for another fun year,” Rollins said.
Manitou Springs
Coach: Ben Mack, 16 seasons
Last year: 12-3-1 (5-1 league), lost in first round of playoffs to Dawson School
Returning athletes: Ryan Bergsten, senior forward; Jacob Cole, senior forward; Cullen Cote, junior midfielder; Riley Jungbauer, junior forward; Seamus Lowe, junior midfielder; Asher Schoepflin, junior defender; Jezreal Sommers, junior forward; Zach Talbott, junior goalkeeper
Outlook: “We’ve got a good core of players that have worked extremely hard all summer,” Mack said.
Evangelical Christian
Coach: Chris Bunker, first season
Last year: 3-11 (2-4 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Brett Arnold, senior forward; Carson Burns, senior defender; Andrew DeRuiter, junior defender; Spencer Hamilton, junior forward/defender; Braydan Hekkers, senior defender; Bryce Mielke, sophomore midfielder; Kris Park, senior midfielder; James Singleton, junior midfielder
Other top athletes: Landon Bunker, junior midfielder; Trevor Jones, junior mid/goalkeeper; John Lim, senior midfielder
Outlook: “Ten players with significant varsity experience return, including eight starters from last season,” Bunker said. “The defense is anchored by four-year varsity starter Braydan Hekkers.” Teams not listed did not report.
kate shefte, the gazette