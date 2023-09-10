Charlotte Miller competed in a league of her own during the 2023 Pikes Peak APEX.

Seriously, Miller was the lone cyclist in the Masters Women’s 60+ category and completed all three stages of the event, which concluded Sunday at Captain Jack’s Trail Head.

“I’ve got this sign here saying I won a RockShox,” Miller said while pointing to a giant check. “It was tough, but this was definitely fun.”

Cyclists could compete in one, two or all three stages of the fourth annual APEX, which began Friday.

Riders ventured through Palmer Park, Woodland Park and southern Colorado Springs with each ride at just over 21 miles, or 63 in three days.

Although she enjoyed the challenge of the multi-day event, Miller said at 71, recovery is a competition of its own.

“It takes a bit longer as you age,” Miller said. “So my training was crucial in aiding with my recovery and making sure I could compete at my best.”

Miller spent months preparing for the APEX to complete the three-stage race. Although this year’s competition featured just three stages versus four in 2022, Miller said her training still needed to be “very robust.”

“For an event like this, training has to be extensive,” Miller said. “I did a lot of intervals up and down Rampart Range. That and watching what I eat and being smart about my training helped this year.”

While Miller cherished the APEX, she said her focus was to motivate other women. Miller completed the entire race in back-to-back years and hopes her performance can influence younger riders.

“I hope I’m an inspiration to other women who were at this event and who are quite capable of doing three days of stage racing,” Miller said. “Even at 71, you can do it. I want to be an advocate for this event and this is a good way to do that.”

Micah Rice, Pikes Peak APEX executive director, said he’s mindful of competitors like Miller as he and staff develop course routes.

More than 100 cyclists at varying levels raced at this year’s competition and Rice searched for the perfect blend of a joyful ride and a challenging course.

“We wanted to show off what we have where we live. Being able to have racers race in my backyard … it’s cool to show off something like that,” Rice said. “Folks are riding into Cheyenne Canyon and seeing classic trails like Captain Jack’s, Gold Camp and Daniel’s Pass Trails. Those are classic trails that cyclists around here know and we can show those off to those from out of town. Our goal is to create a course that’s hard, but not too hard. We want to get a wide range of competitors.

“We had an Olympian here and we have (Miller), who is 70 years old. We have a wide range and we want to keep it like that. We want to make this an event for everybody.”

It helps to sweeten the pot as the Pikes Peak APEX features several men’s and women’s categories and cyclists from across the globe.

The race featured competitors from Australia, Mexico, Columbia, France and, from within the U.S., Florida, Oklahoma, California and Maine.

Venturing through a picturesque landscape for some riders is enough, but others want the top spot.

“There are some good incentives to come out and race,” said Lauren DeMarco, Colorado Springs Sports Corp. marketing manager. “We give out leader’s jerseys like the Tour de France. We present each stage winner with a leader’s jersey that they wear on the course. There’s a purse for winners of all three stages, or just Friday and Sunday. There’s about $25,000 to give to first through 10th place. There’s a lot of opportunity to win money but it’s also for the experience.”

Rice said he’s happy about the event’s turnout but hopes to continue expanding the race next year.

“USA Cycling’s Gravel National Championships were on the same weekend,” Rice said. “I think we could have grown significantly this year, but we stayed flat. (USA Cycling) announced their (event) date after us. I’m looking forward to next year and I can’t wait to see how this continues to grow.”