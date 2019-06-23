Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens typically take center stage at the Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack, with a few of them costing upwards of $1,000,000.
But for Carl Hansen, Josh Schilling and Greg Orr, their vehicles — which also happened to be three of the oldest cars in the field — were some of the most popular race cars of the weekend at the half-mile, side-by-side trap speed racing event. All three were bought for cheap and re-built for racing, something all three drivers say is worth more than having the most glamorous or expensive car on the track.
"I've had the newer cars, the exotics, and they're great and everything, but they're not this," Orr said. "Everyone's seen the Lambos, the McLarens, the Porches on TV and YouTube. But not many people have seen these older cars and what goes into building them."
Hansen's 1973 Mercury Montego GT, Schilling's 1967 Chevrolet C10 and Orr's 1961 Buick Skylark showed that while the newer cars may reach the fastest speeds and have the brightest polish, there's nothing quite like the flair and nostalgia of a classic race car.
"I think, for a lot of these guys, they see these older cars and remember them from high school and when they were younger," Hansen said. "It brings back good memories."
1973 Mercury Montego GT
Hansen found his 1973 Mercury Montego GT 20 years ago in a field with grass up to its windows.
He couldn't pass up the opportunity to restore the car, which was one of 300 produced with a 429-cubic-inch engine. He refurbished everything from the engine to the paint job.
"There isn't anything I haven't touched on the car. I've had my hands on every nut and bolt in this car," said Hansen, who lives in Colorado Springs. "It was in rough shape when I found it. It had rust in the wheel wells, two melted pistons in the engine and rat nests in the car. It was a mess."
Hansen, a Detroit native, has been working on cars since he was a kid, rebuilding his first motor at 14 and street racing through high school. He fell in love with taking beat-up cars and turning them into racing machines.
"I like the process of putting it together and seeing it perform," Hansen said. "It's fun restoring a car and getting the most out of it."
The Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack is only one of two events Hansen races in each year. HisMontego GT, which was originally built for NASCAR in the 70s, has 400 horsepower and exceedeed 130 mph on Sunday.
He's put more than 70,000 miles on the car, sometimes driving it long distances for races, but rarely drives it around town due to the fear of getting a speeding ticket. For now, he has no plans on selling it but says it's worth nearly $40,000.
"It's my baby," Hansen said. "I love racing it."
1967 Chevrolet C10
Schilling has been working on cars since he was a kid, growing up in his dads auto shop in Longmont.
He worked on go-karts and motorcycles before helping rebuild a 1983 Dodge Daytona when he was in high school.
This last year, Schilling wanted to challenge himself by creating a vehicle that could race and drive on the street, which turned into him buying the original C10 chassis for $11,000.
"Basically what I wanted to do was take an old race vehicle, strip it down, re-skin it and put it on the street," Schilling said. "The whole idea was to take something where you don't compromise any of the racing ability and still be able to drive it on the street... It's really just a race car with a truck or street body."
Schilling, 36, said he's put in more than 3,000 hours over the last six months working on the truck. It's paid off, as it's become one of the fan favorites at every event he races at.
"What's cool about this truck is it's the only one like it in the world," Schilling said. "There's a lot of C10s, but there's none like this one."
The 1967 Chevrolet reaches around 150 mph with over 700 horsepower. Schilling estimates it to be valued over $85,000.
The truck isn't for sale right now, as Schilling says he wants to enjoy it a little bit longer.
"It's an opportunity to express your creativity in something that's very tangible for everybody," Schilling said. "You pull up to a gas station and people surround it. It talks to people, which is the coolest part for me."
1961 Buick Skylark
On the outside of Orr's 1961 Buick Skylark, one wouldn't be able to tell the difference from when he bought it in Brighton a year ago.
He purchased the teal and white Skylark for $3,500 in hopes of turning it into a dual-purpose car for racing and street driving. Today, it's worth over $100,000.
"I wanted something versatile and older style. That way I can do more things with it," Orr said. "It kind of fits that area of younger, older and everyone's curious what it is... It wasn't intended to be this extreme of a build, but as we car guys tend to do, it went from a simple build and turned into a huge build."
Orr found a passion for fixing up cars when he took an automobile class in high school. He then got into drag racing, which led him to often building his own cars from scratch.
"I've always had a passion for cars, but I've never really had the money to have one rebuilt," Orr said. "So I taught myself and learned how to do it. This is where it's led me."
The Skylark reached 196 mph Sunday, thanks to its new 427 engine. Besides being one of the fastest on the track, it was also one of the most frequently asked about cars, being it was the oldest in the field.
Orr has no intentions of selling the car today, but if the right buyer came along tomorrow, he'd have no hesitation.
"Everything's always for sale," Orr said with a smile. "That opens up room for another project."