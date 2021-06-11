DENVER – The celebration and series seemed to be spoiled Friday at Ball Arena.
Nuggets fans showered star Nikola Jokic with appreciation as he picked up his Most Valuable Player award. Jokic thanked the loud crowd and handed the trophy off to his brother before attempting to get Denver its first win in the second-round series against Phoenix.
“It was a special moment, of course. I enjoyed the moment,” Jokic said. “I really wish that my wife could be here and my parents, but I’m really glad that I had my teammates behind me.”
Speaking pregame, Nuggets coach Michael Malone expected the ceremony to help the hosts to a hot start. Phoenix, instead, opened the game on fire, didn’t trail after the first few minutes and put Denver on the brink of elimination with a 116-102 win to take a 3-0 lead.
The Suns got off to their fastest start of the series, taking a 13-point lead midway through the first quarter and finishing the period with a 71.4% from the field and a 62.5% mark from 3-point range. The Nuggets cut the gap to four by halftime behind 3-pointers from Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo early in the quarter and late free throws from Jokic, who scored 15 of his points, grabbed 12 of his rebound and dished out six assists in the first half.
Jokic finished with a 32-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.
“That is a special moment for the Jokic family. That was spectacular, and the fans did a great job of celebrating that moment,” Malone said. “Then he follows up the MVP award presentation by putting on an MVP performance. It’s just unfortunate (it) was wasted, (and) we couldn’t get some other guys to step up and make shots. It wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
It was not good enough for Jokic who said he told his teammates afterward that he needed to be better after making 13 of his 29 shots.
“I’m frustrated in myself because I missed shots, and I think I need to play on top of my game, especially shooting wise,” Jokic said. “I think it’s going to be much easier for us if I start making shots. Of course, they are making it tough to make those shots.”
Morris scored 21 points off the bench, while Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points. Will Barton III played 26 minutes and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in his second game back from a hamstring injury. Malone said the training staff would be upset with him for the number of minutes Barton played, while the Nuggets wing said he's feeling fine and lobbying both parties to let him play even more.
“I knew tonight would be a big game,” Barton said. “I just wanted to go out there and give it my all and try to help us get a win.”
The Nuggets finished the game shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.1% from 3. The Suns finished 53.1% from the field and 46.2% from 3 with Devin Booker and Chris Paul leading the charge with 28 and 27 points, respectively,
“We got some good looks, man. We just … didn’t knock them down. We haven’t knocked them down in three games,” Morris said. “It’s a make-or-miss league, but they’re making their shots when they need to. Credit to them. They’re making big plays.”
Denver's second-half issues returned for a third straight game, and the Suns needed fewer than four minutes of the third quarter to get their lead back to 10 and led by 14 to start the fourth quarter. Denver fell behind by 20 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Game 4, Phoenix’s chance sweep to series, is scheduled for Sunday at Ball Arena.
“The last thing I want to see is the Phoenix Suns pushing a broom across our court after Game 4,” Malone said.