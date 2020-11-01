It’s easy to point to the turning point of the Denver Broncos’ win Sunday.
The offense in the first half was so bad that coach Vic Fangio later said “so bad” didn’t cover it. The Broncos had 60 total yards of offense and a mere 24 plays, close to half of what the Los Angeles Chargers managed.
The team was booed off the field. It looked like more of the same on the opening drive of the second half, where the Chargers opened up a 24-3 lead.
“We were talking on the sideline about how we needed a big play and somebody needed to do it,” running back Phillip Lindsay, who spent the week in concussion protocol, said. “I was the one to be able to do it.”
Lindsay darted through tackles and raced 55 yards to the end zone, the longest run by a Bronco this year.
“Phillip busted that run, got it going for us,” Fangio said. “And then we just stayed with it, started completing some passes. I said our passing game had to improve and it did.”
That started something, and the Broncos’ young talent rose to the occasion. After penalties threatened to derail any momentum, Drew Lock hit Albert Okwuegbunam for the rookie’s first NFL touchdown catch to make it 24-16. Lock then threw it 40 yards to DaeSean Hamilton, who ran it in for his first touchdown of the season. Rookie KJ Hamler snagged the winner, his own first career touchdown, as time expired.
“Now we can build on that,” Fangio said. “We had six quarters where we were not really competitive offensively.
“After the first series in the second half, we caught on fire and hopefully this will bring us to bigger and better things.”