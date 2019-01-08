At a time when we’ve heard plenty about buying things that others will pay for (unless they don’t), the first undrafted offensive rookie to make it to the Pro Bowl will get there. And the NFL will indeed pay for it.
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who has a wrist injury that will keep him from playing in the game, will nevertheless be attending the game. In an appearance on the #PFTPM podcast, the latest episode of which debuts later today, Lindsay explained that he will be serving as a social-media correspondent at the Pro Bowl. He emphasized that the NFL will be picking up the tab for his trip to Orlando.
Absent that assignment, Lindsay would have had to pay his own way.