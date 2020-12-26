Phillip Lindsay’s season appears to be finished, according to a tweet from Denver’s 9News.
The Broncos placed Lindsay on injured reserve with knee and hip injuries, according to the tweet sent by Mike Klis on Saturday. The move would put an end to the running back’s disappointing 2020 campaign and creates the possibility that the Denver native has played his final game in a Broncos uniform.
The Broncos on Friday ruled Lindsay out for the Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lindsay had not practiced Wednesday or Thursday.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound product of Denver South High School and Colorado will become a restricted free agent following the season.
If this is the end, it comes with a whimper for the former Pro Bowl performer who posted 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his first two seasons.
This year Lindsay’s touches were cut when the Broncos acquired Melvin Gordon III. After averaging 208 carries for 1,024 yards in his first two years with 16 touchdowns, he has run for 502 yards and one touchdown on 118 attempts this year. He has also become a nonfactor in the passing game, catching seven passes for 28 yards after hauling in 70 receptions for 437 yards in his first two years.
Lindsay’s past four games saw him run for 108 yards on 45 carries (a 2.4 yards-per-carry average) with no touchdowns.