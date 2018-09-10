Phillip Lindsay #30
Position: Running Back
Experience: Rookie
Age: 24
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 190 lbs
College: University of Colorado
Drafted: Undrafted free agent
2018 Salary: Cap hit - $485,000 ($480,000 base, $5,000 signing)
Spouse: Unmarried
2017 Season: 1,474 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns
Career: 5,926 Total Yards, 36 TDs, Carried 765 times for 3,775 yards (4.9 avg.)
Social Media: Twitter: @I_CU_boy, Instagram: phillip_lindsay
Did you know?: First Buff to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons…Finished as CU's all-time career leader in all-purpose yards (5,926)...First Denver Broncos Futures Football (middle school program) member to sign an NFL contract...Born in Denver, grew up in Aurora, and graduated from Denver South High School…His first career NFL catch was for a 29-yard touchdown against the Seahawks...Lindsay reached out to Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for permission to wear the number 30.
