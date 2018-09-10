09_09_18 Sea Den 3125.jpg
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs down field against the Seahawks during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Phillip Lindsay #30

Position: Running Back

Experience: Rookie

Age: 24

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 190 lbs

College: University of Colorado

Drafted: Undrafted free agent

2018 Salary: Cap hit - $485,000 ($480,000 base, $5,000 signing)

Spouse: Unmarried

2017 Season: 1,474 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns

Career: 5,926 Total Yards, 36 TDs, Carried 765 times for 3,775 yards (4.9 avg.)

Social Media: Twitter: @I_CU_boy, Instagram: phillip_lindsay  

Did you know?: First Buff to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons…Finished as CU's all-time career leader in all-purpose yards (5,926)...First Denver Broncos Futures Football (middle school program) member to sign an NFL contract...Born in Denver, grew up in Aurora, and graduated from Denver South High School…His first career NFL catch was for a 29-yard touchdown against the Seahawks...Lindsay reached out to Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for permission to wear the number 30.  

Sources: denverbroncos.com, spotrac.com 

