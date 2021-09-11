Before batting practice Thursday, as the Rockies prepared for the first of four games against the Phillies, Rockies manager Bud Black pulled aside some of his young players.
The Phillies are fighting for a playoff spot, within striking range of the Braves, who are in first place in the National League East. The Rockies have been eliminated. But they are still playing contenders, and it’s still a chance for them to learn, Black told them.
“We want to play meaningful games and you want to feel that pressure,” said Sam Hilliard, who has never been on a playoff team. “The more and more you are playing in those games that matter, have big moments like that, the easier I believe it'll be whenever the time comes when we're in that situation and we're going for the playoffs.”
The Rockies took the first two games of the series, leaving the Phillies reeling. Saturday was not the same, as the Phillies beat them 6-1. As Black always tells his players, expect the unexpected. In this case, it was a two-out, bases-loaded bunt from Odubel Herrera against the shift. The Rockies were not prepared.
Rockies starter Kyle Freeland ran into trouble in the fourth to set up that play. Jean Segura hit a single, then Freeland issued three walks to load the bases. That’s when Herrera did the unexpected. He angled his bunt down the third-base line, as third baseman Ryan McMahon dove but missed. The Phillies were able to score two runs from that play alone.
"You really don't look to see a guy bunt with the bases loaded with the pitcher on deck," Black said. "It worked out for Herrera. There was an element of surprise there ... a very unique outcome to a very unique play."
Freeland said he noticed prior to that pitch that Bryce Harper was really far off third base, and the Rockies had the shift on already and didn't adjust.
"That's on me and Dom (Nuñez)," Freeland said. "That's on a lot of us for not seeing that and making an adjustment."
That play turned the game completely in the Phillies' favor. Freeland gave up four earned runs in six innings. He was effective through those first three, but his release point started to vary in the fourth. Freeland said he lost his stuff, but on the plus side it was not his hip bothering him. He left the game two starts ago with left hip impingement, and didn't feel 100 percent in his last start.
"It snowballed on me pretty quick," Freeland said.
There were plenty of lessons to be learned on offense for the Rockies as well.
Although they had opportunities early, the Rockies couldn't get anything going against Zach Wheeler, the Phillies' best starter. Their best chance came in the seventh, down 4-1. McMahon walked, and Yonathan Daza reached base on a fielding error from Wheeler. Then Raimel Tapia struck out, and was ejected for arguing. Rio Ruiz walked to load the bases, but the Rockies wasted the opportunity and couldn’t get any runs in. They ended 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Tapia's interaction with the umpire was quick, and Black didn't not know why Tapia was ejected yet. When Black inquired, he was told repeatedly to ask his player what he said.
The only highlights for the Rockies came from Trevor Story, who made a diving catch, then threw to first while still on his back to tag the runner out. He also hit a 441-foot home run, his second in as many nights and 21st of the season.
"He saved my (butt)," Freeland said. "That was definitely probably one of the best ones he's ever made."