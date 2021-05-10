We have a full slate of games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, May 11, so there’s no shortage of action on the board. It remains to be seen at the time of writing who will be pitching in Colorado’s game against San Diego.
The game on Monday between the Rockies and Padres was postponed, so they’ll play a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks for Tuesday’s slate. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com. Make sure you check out FTN’s free Parlay Calculator to get the best possible odds.
Philadelphia Phillies +101 (WilliamHill) at Washington Nationals -108 (FanDuel) -9
The Washington Nationals open up a three-game set at home against the Philadelphia Phillies, as both teams look to end their respective two-game losing streaks. Washington sits in last place in the NL East with a 13-17 record. Only the Colorado Rockies have fewer wins in the National League than the Nationals, and the New York Mets are the only team to have fewer runs scored than Washington’s 109. Philadelphia lost two of three to Atlanta over the weekend, which dropped them out of first in the NL East. They enter Tuesday’s contest just one game back of the Mets.
Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.54 ERA) gets the ball for the Phillies and the Nationals will counter with Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.27 ERA). We’ll likely see some runs from both teams in this game despite Washington’s lack of offense. They certainly received a big boost over the weekend with the return of Juan Soto, who went yard in his return on Friday. The superstar outfielder will see pitches from Anderson, who checks in with a 39 perfect fly-ball rate and 38 percent hard-hit rate. Anderson has allowed 15 home runs and 43 runs over his past 59.2 innings dating back to last season.
Fedde has coughed up 23 hits, 16 runs and four home runs in 27.1 innings this season, and he’s allowed 14 bombs in 57.2 innings dating back to last season. Fedde has a solid 49 percent ground ball rate, but his 84 percent contact rate is a top-five mark in the game among qualified pitchers. Give me the over.
Prediction: 6-4, Philadelphia
Best Bet: Over 9
Prop: Juan Soto Home Run
St. Louis Cardinals +110 (WilliamHill) at Milwaukee Brewers -120 (FanDuel) — 7.5
The St. Louis Cardinals head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers riding a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals have won nine of their past 11 games and have a two-game lead on the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Milwaukee has won two consecutive games, but they’ve lost six of their past eight contests.
The Cards will send Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.06 ERA) to the mound and Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.38 ERA) will look to bounce back for Milwaukee, as he was roughed up in his last outing. Peralta allowed five runs to the first five batters he faced in his previous start, but he settled down afterwards and tallied eight strikeouts in his four innings on the mound. Peralta has a ridiculous 53 strikeouts in 32 innings (14.91 K/9), but he’s walked 17 (4.78 BB/9). Kwang Hyun Kim doesn’t have the same strikeout upside as Peralta, but he’s only walked four batters in his 17.2 innings and has only given up six runs (three in his past three starts).
Milwaukee checks in with a bottom five batting average (.217), wOBA (.294), wRC+ (85), OPS (.664) and a top five strikeout rate (27.2 K%).
The Cardinals have a bit more fire power on offense to get the win but Peralta has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his six outings this season. I don’t expect there to be a lot of offense in this contest so consider the under 7.5 runs.
Prediction: 4-2, St. Louis
Best Bet: Cardinals.