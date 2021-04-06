Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.