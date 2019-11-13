Jokic hits late jumper, Nuggets stun Sixers with big rally

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson, center, is hit as he tries to slip past a pick set by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives to the rim in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Denver.

 David Zalubowski

A sportscaster out of Philadelphia took to Twitter last weekend to suggest that altitude is giving Denver pro sports teams an “unfair and unreasonable” physical advantage over visiting teams.

The series of tweets came before the Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in a game Friday night at Pepsi Center.

“Remember when watching tonight's game that the home court advantage in Denver is unfair and unreasonable considering the physical disadvantage that the visiting team has," a tweet from Spike Eskin said. "Denver should not have any home games if we insist on giving them pro teams."

