The PGA Tour could be coming back to Colorado.
Castle Pines Golf Club, located in Castle Rock, is likely to host the 2024 BMW Championship, according to observers of professional golf. The club previously hosted The International from 1986 to 2006.
The BMW Championship, known as the Western Open until 2007, is the second-to-last tournament in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The 2014 tournament was played at Cherry Hills Country Club with Billy Horschel besting Bubba Watson by a couple of strokes.
A press conference featuring Castle Pines President George Solich, Western Golf Association President John Kaczkowski and PGA Tour Executive Vice President Tyler Dennis is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the course’s new clubhouse.
Denver Broncos legend John Elway also will attend, according to a press release. Jack Nicklaus, who won a record 18 majors designed the course ahead of its 1981 opening, and two-time major winner Zach Johnson are scheduled to make virtual appearances.
This year’s BMW Championship will be played at Delaware’s Wilmington Country Club with the 2023 tournament heading to Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.