Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who helped Denver win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16, has been voted into the Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.
Manning received a unanimous vote by the Ring of Fame board.
"It comes as no surprise that Peyton Manning was unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "His four seasons in Denver were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history.
"Peyton defined greatness as a Bronco. We're thrilled that he will now join the other Broncos legends as our newest Ring of Famer."
Manning is the 35th Bronco to be inducted into the Ring of Fame and the fifth quarterback, joining John Elway, Frank Tripucka, Charley Johnson and Craig Morton. He's also the second player to be voted into the Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same year, with cornerback Champ Bailey doing so in 2019.
Joining the Broncos in 2012, Manning was named the 2012 Comeback Player of the Year, the 2013 MVP, a two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler, while leading the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances. In his four seasons in Denver, he threw for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns, and set single-season passing records in 2013, throwing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns.
"His competitive nature drove his passion to really figure things out, to never leave any stone unturned," linebacker Von Miller said. "He created this sense of urgency for everybody, not just the offense or the defense, but even the janitors, the coaches started coaching different, the cooks — they all had this sort of spark. It was the Peyton Manning effect.
"That's just Peyton. Peyton is Peyton. There will never be another Peyton Manning."
But more than his play on the Manning was known as someone who represented the entire organization off the field.
"He's an incredible person," kicker Brandon McManus said. "Just the dedication and everything he put into his career and his friendships. He was able to toe those lines of friendship and also demanding such excellence. It made him a truly incredible leader."
Manning's Ring of Fame ceremony will take place at Empower Field Sunday, Oct. 31, during the Broncos' game against Washington.