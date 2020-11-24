Former Denver Broncos Peyton Manning and John Lynch were named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 Class, it was announced Tuesday.
If inducted, Manning and Lynch would join the Broncos' eight current Hall of Famers: John Elway, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe, Gary Zimmerman, Terrell Davis, Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater and Pat Bowlen.
BREAKING: 4 first-year eligible players are among the list of 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2021.More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/ZtQVFup3B2#PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/ukCvmOWnrF— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2020
Manning was one of four first-year eligible players on the list, joining Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen. Manning, who helped lead the Broncos to winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015, was a five-time league MVP, seven-time All Pro selection and 14-time Pro Bowl player.
After starting his career in Indianapolis and playing there for 13 seasons, he spent his final four years in Denver where threw for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns. In his 17-year career, he threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns, which is third all-time in NFL history in both categories.
Lynch is a semifinalist for the ninth time, after a 15-year career in the NFL playing safety. He spent his last four in Denver (2004-2007), totaling 270 tackles and three interceptions. Over his 15 years in the NFL, Lynch had 26 interceptions and 1,059 tackles, spending his first 11 years in Tampa Bay.
Other Broncos that were nominated, but didn't make the 25 semifinalist cut include Jason Elam, Tom Nalen, Rod Smith, Neil Smith, Simeon Rice and Wes Welker.