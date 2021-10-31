DENVER — Peyton Manning stepped up to his newly-revealed pillar in the Broncos Ring of Fame and rubbed the forehead, nodding in approval. —

"The forehead is always the key thing," he said. "You want it to be accurate."

Manning has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, the sports highest honor. But Sunday was special for a different reason, as he was added to the Broncos' ring of honor, etching a permanent spot in team history.

His bust was revealed in a pre-game ceremony and his name was added to the ring during halftime, with his former coach John Fox standing by him. He then put the No. 18 jersey on one more time, throwing the ball to former teammate Brandon Stokley.

"I'm extremely honored to join this fraternity," Manning said. "Every time I played here with the Colts I was always looking up."

It's been nine years since he signed with the Broncos, but Manning said he still considers it the best decision he's ever made. He started that 2012 season living at Mike Shanahan's house. It wasn't long before he hoisting up the Lombardi trophy and winning MVP honors.

He played four seasons in Denver, retiring in 2016 after 18 seasons in the NFL. Manning didn't go far though. He and his wife fell in love with the state, and still live in the area.

"I pay taxes," he joked. "I do the whole thing."

Now, his days consist of coaching his son's flag football team and hosting a Monday Night Football cast with his brother Eli from his neighbors house. It's the first time he's watched football with Eli since he was a senior in high school.

He still keeps a close watch on his former team though and is at every home game. The results haven't been there this season — the team was 3-4 heading into Sunday's contest — but he's still always pulling for them. Especially for coach Vic Fangio, who Manning has known since he was 12 years old.

"I'm a Broncos fan," he said. "We want to win. I'm disappointed when we don't. I'm all on board."