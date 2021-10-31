DENVER — Peyton Manning didn't say no, but he also didn't say yes when asked Sunday if he has any interest in having a future role with the Broncos.
Manning, who was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame on Sunday, has been rumored as a candidate to potentially be the Broncos' next owner or fill a front-office role similar to John Elway, who is currently the president of football operations.
Retiring in 2016, Manning has spent his free time on television, most recently joining ESPN with his brother Eli to offer an alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast.
Still living in Denver, many have connected Manning to possibly joining an ownership group to purchase the Broncos this offseason if they go up for sale, which is a real possibility.
"I haven't had any serious conversations with anyone," Manning said. "Certainly there have been some people who have called me to kind of say, 'Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?' I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can't find it. I think it's in a hidden account somewhere. That's not really on my radar. People are obviously interested. They're curious. I care because I live here and I go to the games and I want to know what's going to happen like everybody else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody."
For Manning to even be considered as a potential owner, the team first has to go up for sale. The team could go up for sale after the 2021 season if the Bowlen family doesn't finally come to an agreement on who will precede their father Pat, who bought the team in 1984.
Pat's death in 2019 has left his president and CEO Joe Ellis in charge since, with Ellis expected to retire and hand over the reins after this season.
Still, Manning isn't sure if he'd jump at the chance to join the Broncos in any role.
"Even if I am offered an opportunity, I haven't even decided whether I would even do it. I actually like what I'm doing now," Manning said. "I get to stay close to the game, but the one positive out of COVID is you can actually broadcast a game remotely. I did it from my buddy's garage, Eli does it from his back house, I get coach (his son) Marshall's flag football team, I went to a doubleheader softball game yesterday to see (his daughter) Mosely play — if you're broadcasting, you can't do that. And I still get to be a fan of the game."
But Manning never said never, leaving the door open for The Sherriff to make a return to the Broncos.
"I'm just taking everything like at a one year at a time basis, right? Next year, who knows how I will feel," Manning said. "But I'll always be a part of the Broncos in some way, I'll say that."