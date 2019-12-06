Paul Klee's three thoughts before the Broncos' game Sunday against the Houston Texans:

Will the Broncos shut down Von Miller?

Von Miller doesn’t cry. He leaks awesome sauce. Unless it’s the day his streak of 95 straight games is snapped: “I cried real tears, a 30-year-old man,” Miller said. The Broncos moved to 1-0 since Super Bowl XLVIII when Miller misses a game. He sat out last Sunday’s win with a sprained MCL. His candid recap of the game-day decision showed how much the nine-year veteran loves to play the game. “It was extremely hard for me,” he said. His emotional take also accomplished another feat. If the Broncos elect to shut down Miller for the final four games, it will be viewed as their decision, not his. Watching Miller go through a pregame workout last Sunday, it was clear his left knee is a problem. The Broncos can justify sitting Miller at the end of a lost season.

Drew Lock and Peyton Manning: A match made at passing camp

Score one for Drew Lock. Aside from hiring a dependable buddy as a personal driver and to operate their social media accounts, the smartest thing a young player can do is shadow those who succeeded before him. Bring a pen and pad and jot down every detail that made them great. So it was the best sign yet when Lock revealed he’s been in touch with Archie and Peyton Manning to learn the secrets of the trade. “Being able to hear from those guys meant a lot,” said Lock, who befriended the Mannings at their passing academy back in the day. Here’s a hunch that Peyton’s encyclopedic memory remembers he didn’t earn his first win until his fifth start. For his part, Lock is 0-1 at NRG Stadium, a loss in the 2017 Texas Bowl.

Fist bump for Broncos assistant coach Renaldo Hill

Remember the name: Renaldo Hill. Or, if you remember the Broncos defensive backs coach from his playing days with the Broncos (2009-10), shoot him a virtual high-five. His handiwork with the Broncos secondary deserves applause. It never had cornerback Bryce Callahan, the free-agent bust who hasn’t played a snap. Lost cornerback De’Vante Bausby for the season. Lost cornerback Duke Dawson last week. Safety Will Parks is in a hand cast. Despite a list of bad breaks, Hill has the Broncos positioned as the fifth-best pass defense in the NFL. This is Hill’s first year supervising his own position room and Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell can hide cracks. But if Denver can slow Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins Sunday, Hill gets a game ball.