A petition to use Kobe Bryant's image as the new logo for the NBA has more than 2 million signatures.
Bryant, 41, one of the league's all-time greatest players, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. Bryant spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 2016.
Change.org said the petition, which has the support of such celebrities as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Usher, is the fastest-growing on its website and the first petition of 2020 to top 1 million signatures.