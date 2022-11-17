If someone saw Connor Mayer and Nate Schweitzer on the ice together, they’d probably think they were lifelong pals.

They’d be partially correct.

In addition to pairing together for Colorado College’s defense corps, Mayer and Schweitzer both grew up in Champlin, Minnesota, a town of roughly 23,000 people. Their families are close friends and gathered together often throughout their childhoods.

But for as long as their families have been friends, Mayer and Schweitzer weren’t always pals — more like acquaintances.

“I just remember Nate being the annoying younger brother,” Mayer said.

Mayer, a senior, is three years older than Schweitzer. The senior was closer with Schweitzer’s older brother, Nick, who is a year older than Mayer.

Between playing street hockey and other sports with the older two, Schweitzer often took beatings.

“It was a double team,” Schweitzer said. “They’re both older than me, so I was always getting picked on.”

As Schweitzer got older — and less susceptible to teasing from the older two — he followed a similar path as Mayer. Like Mayer, Schweitzer desired to eventually play collegiate hockey.

The Mayer family encouraged Schweitzer to pursue some of the same hockey ventures during his youth and junior hockey career, including playing for their high school and the Minnesota Machine youth team.

Though separated by a couple of years, Mayer and Schweitzer’s similar paths paid off — they both earned offers to play Division I hockey at Colorado College.

Mayer played a combined 56 games and recorded 14 as a freshman and sophomore in the years before Schweitzer’s arrival.

Seeing that Schweitzer would soon be a college hockey teammate — and not just a nuisance — Mayer took his friend Nick’s younger brother under his wing. The two golfed together on occasion to become closer and for Mayer to teach Schweitzer more about college hockey.

“There’s a lot more to manage in college, and he’d always give me good pointers on how to manage those things,” Schweitzer said.

In addition to telling Schweitzer more about college hockey, Mayer gave him tips about every other aspect of being a student-athlete, from classes to social life at CC.

“Just kind of gave him the lay of the land,” Mayer said. “Kind of just little pieces of advice here and there are all he really needed.”

Schweitzer made 31 appearances as a freshman, logging two goals and three assists. He has played in four games during the 2022-23 season.

Mayer and Schweitzer have known each other for the longest, but several others knew each other prior to playing together at CC. Between junior hockey and youth hockey, a few others had already shared the ice together before coming to CC.

CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said bonds like the one between Mayer and Schweitzer are beneficial for his squad and help them immerse themselves in the team culture.

“It just gives them someone they know they trust right away,” Mayotte said. “One of the nice things is there aren’t a lot of cliques. It’s always nice to have that person you think you can trust and lean on, but the beauty of it is they all hang out with each other.”

As defensemen, Mayer and Schweitzer sometimes get paired together on the ice. Both players said their chemistry is pretty strong together because of their decades knowing each other.

Sharing the locker room and ice has helped them become something they weren’t while growing up a few miles apart: friends.

“He’s definitely a guy I can talk to on and off the ice about a lot of things,” Mayer said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

But make no mistake — Mayer still sees Schweitzer as the “annoying younger brother” at times.

“I still see him as that when he’s with (senior forward) Patrick Cozzi,” Mayer admitted. “They’re quite a combo that reminds me of annoying little brothers.”