DENVER — Pepsi Center is now Ball Arena.
The home of the Avs, Nuggets and Mammoth changed its name Thursday. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced a partnership, including naming rights on the 21-year-old arena in LoDo, with the Ball Corporation.
The partnership was “founded on a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice,” KSE said in a press release.
Ball and KSE also will partner with the English Premier League’s Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams. Ball Arena will transition to aluminum packaging for bottles, cans and cups for 100 percent of the venue’s concession, KSE said.
The arena formerly known as Pepsi Center opened on Oct. 1, 1999.