Colorado College was smoked in the special teams battle against host Dartmouth on Saturday in the Ledyard Classic and succumbed 5-2. It was the Tigers’ third straight loss.
Though it’s not a tournament format where winners move on, it worked out that way. Colorado College and St. Lawrence, Saturday’s losers, will face off in the early game Sunday in Hanover, N.H. UConn and Dartmouth will play for the tournament title.
Colorado College’s penalty kill, second-worst in the country going into the game at 68.5%, was just 2 for 4. The Tigers were 0 for 4 on the power play.
“They played hard and we didn’t want the hard game tonight. That was alarming to me,” coach Mike Haviland said after the game. “When they pushed and made it hard, some of our guys faded away quickly in the first and we never recovered.”
“I don’t understand it. It’s something we’re going to have to talk about.”
The Big Green scored 1:23 into the game, with Clay Han doing the honors. Grant Cruikshank tied it up quickly. The CC co-captain took the puck from Connor Mayer and put it through Adrian Clark’s (29 saves) legs 1:27 later.
After two Colorado College power plays expired, the Big Green’s Drew O’Connor scored 5 seconds into a Bryan Yoon penalty for hooking to make it 2-1.
Haviland theorized in the postgame that maybe it’s time to give 10 new players a chance on the two power-play units.
“I think we’re trying to be too skilled,” he added.
During a second-period Jackson Ross interference penalty, Matt Baker doubled Dartmouth’s lead. Once again the Tigers responded, as Chris Wilkie put in his own rebound for his team-leading 10th goal of the season 24 seconds later.
But before the period was finished, the two-goal Big Green lead had been restored.
The Tigers hardly threatened in the third and O’Connor added a short-handed empty-netter.
Matt Vernon made 35 saves in his third straight start. Forward Bailey Conger, who is third on the team in scoring (four goals, five assists), returned to the lineup after missing CC’s most recent series against Denver.
St. Lawrence and UConn went nine rounds in the shootout earlier Saturday. A win against the 3-12-3 Saints would keep the Tigers (6-8-1) from heading into a bye week on a bitter note.