Pavel Francouz made the offense optional on Wednesday night in Anaheim.
Samuel Girard put the Colorado Avalanche on the board and goaltender Francouz held up the thin margin until Nazem Kadri’s empty-net goal. The Avalanche topped the Ducks 2-0.
Francouz’s only other regular-season NHL shutout was also in Anaheim – Feb. 21, 2020.
“This was exactly the same scenario as last time. We scored late in (the) second and we battled through it in the third,” Francouz said. “It was just the exact same game.”
In the absence of goals, there was still commotion. Contact along the boards between Colorado’s Kurtis MacDermid and Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk was the justification, if needed. The gear went sliding and the longest fight to date between MacDermid and the Ducks’ Nicolas Deslauriers went forward.
The familiar sparring partners – MacDermid used to play for the nearby Los Angeles Kings - recorded their fifth NHL fight and second of the season. Each landed multiple blows. Deslauriers knocked MacDermid’s helmet off but the Avalanche defenseman pushed away the official who tried to intervene. They fought for a little over a minute.
“That’s two big, strong guys and they were unloading them tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.
“They were playing for keeps tonight. That’s not something many guys can do.”
The old-school tilt came with zeroes on the scoreboard. That was the case until 1:31 remained in the second period.
Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped the first 15 shots he faced. The Avalanche circled and tested during a strong shift and Girard fired from between the hashmarks. His shot hit a defender on the way in and made it 1-0 Colorado.
Kadri, who is set to play in his first NHL All-Star Game after being voted onto the Central Division team by fans, earned an assist on Girard’s goal. It was his 50th point of the season (34 games). He sat fifth in the NHL in points following the game.
Andre Burakovsky earned the other assist.
Francouz turned aside 34 shots. The best may have come on the penalty kill when he anticipated Ryan Getzlaf’s shot away from the action and slid over to stop it.
“Frankie came up with some huge saves. I thought his performance was excellent tonight,” Bednar said. “Just seems to be getting better and better the more he plays. So he was a big part of that one tonight, because I don’t think we were at our best from the defensive side of it.”
Midway through the third period, Gibson (26 saves) kept the Avalanche lead to one goal. He made a diving snag on a slow-moving puck and had his glove over it before the Avalanche pushed it over the line.
Colorado’s past two road games have ended in shutouts. One belongs to Darcy Kuemper, who is scheduled to start Thursday against the L.A. Kings according to Bednar. He was pulled from Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild by concussion spotters.
Nathan MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet in his 600th NHL game.