Paul Millsap is trying to focus on Dallas, but his attention and emotion are being spent all across America.
The Nuggets’ elder statesman spoke with the media Wednesday as protesters were unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. Millsap also had eyes on Wisconsin and Georgia while dealing with a COVID-19 death in his family, minimizing the importance of sport early in the NBA season.
“I recently, a few days ago, lost a grandfather to COVID, so I understand what’s going on. It’s definitely bigger than basketball,” Millsap said. “At the end of the day, basketball is just a game that we play to entertain. There’s a lot more things going on in the world than basketball, obviously. While we have this platform and while we’re using this platform, I think it’s imperative that we use it for good.”
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he considers making sure his players are aware of current events and encouraging them to speak on them to be part of his job. He said Millsap took advantage of the open floor Wednesday.
“Paul Millsap spoke up today and he talked about making sure we all continue to find ways to use our voice and our platform to effect change in a positive manner, and that’s all we can do: educate ourselves, be aware and try to effect change in a positive light,” Malone said. “If we do that, we’re contributing to something bigger than ourselves.”
Millsap, who wore the message “Vote,” on his jersey in last year’s bubble, acted, too. The forward who spent a good chunk of his career with the Atlanta Hawks opened his training facility, CORE4, in Georgia’s DeKalb County to serve as an early voting precinct ahead of the November elections. Though he’s busier now — the Nuggets are set to play four games in six days — Millsap has kept tabs on the number of people who used CORE4 to vote in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections.
“I’m very pleased and very grateful to be able to do something like that,” Millsap said. “Definitely a great thing and hopefully it leads to something greater.”
Malone said the team also discussed the situation in Kenosha, Wis., where it was announced Tuesday the police officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake will not face charges. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play a playoff game in the immediate aftermath of the shooting in August.
“We’re fighting for change; we’re fighting for justice. We’re trying to bring the awareness out there,” Millsap said. “We want to get more people to understand what’s going on and how it’s affecting our communities and how it’s affecting the world and America. It was important for me to share that with these guys, you know, let them know that their voices are heard out there. Each of these guys got a lot of fans and a lot of people who follow them. If we use their following and get the word and the message out there, we feel like we can make this thing happen a little faster than where it’s going right now.”
Amid the uncertainty Wednesday evening, the NBA planned to play games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. If that’s still the case Thursday, the Nuggets will deal with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks despite all the meaningful distractions.
“He’s a special kid, special player,” Facundo Campazzo, a former teammate of Doncic’s at Real Madrid, said. “He plays like he’s played, I don’t know, like 20 years in the league. His IQ is awesome.”
Malone said he and his coaching staff got to the gym early Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s game. The coach added he got a quick rundown from a Nuggets staffer on the situation at the Capitol as he headed to his media availability where he continued to encourage his players, like Millsap, to speak and act.
“If we continue to use our platforms, continue to educate one another, and as I mentioned earlier, continue to try to bring about positive change, things will get better not only in our community but across this nation,” Malone said.