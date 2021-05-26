The Denver Nuggets player with the most postseason experience doesn’t seem worried about the portion of his team’s rotation set for their first experience in road playoff games.
Michael Porter Jr., now the Nuggets’ second star, got his postseason debut last season, but all 19 of those games came within the controlled environment of the NBA’s bubble. Rookies Facundo Campazzo, Denver’s starting point guard since Jamal Murray’s injury, and Markus Howard, who has provided some bench scoring in his first two playoff games, are set for their first playoff road game as is Shaquille Harrison.
Forward Paul Millsap has played in a team-high 122 playoff games but isn’t worried about his younger teammates as Denver’s first-round series against the Trail Blazers shifts to Portland, starting with Thursday’s Game 3.
“I don’t tell them anything,” Millsap said when asked what advice he had for those set for their first postseason road trip. “Let them get out there and they’ll figure it out themselves. That’s the best way to learn is to get out there and feel it. Of course, we’ll be there alongside of them, coaching them along, but these guys are professionals, man, and they come in to work every single day. I’m not worried about them getting out there and performing under this type of pressure. Although it’s going to be a tough situation, their crowd is going to be into it. We understand that, but these guys are made for these situations and these opportunities.”
Denver’s Game 2 win in Ball Arena featured multiple flagrant or technical fouls on each team. For the next two games, Portland fans will be the ones making the noise.
“It’s a hostile environment. You’ve got the fans in your ear. You know what they’re going to bring; you know the intensity they’re going to bring. You know the home team, they’re pumped up and they’re jacked,” Millsap said.
“We just got to bring that same energy, that same intensity, which is the tough part. Going on the road, you’ve got to match that energy and that intensity. It’s going to take a collective effort from everybody to do that.”
Beyond the extracurriculars, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the 3-point line still worries him after Portland hit 19 3s in Game 1 and 16 more in Game 2. On Monday, the Nuggets also allowed 21 points off 13 turnovers.
“We have to make sure we’re not fueling their break, giving them easy points, especially on the road in a hostile environment,” Malone said. “We were much better in the energy areas, the hustle stats, the number of contests, loose balls, deflections all those types of numbers. I thought we had a much more physical disposition than we had in Game 1. I think as well as we played in Game 2, for us to come in here and try to get Game 3, we’ll have to play even better.”
As important as the more tangible aspects of the game are, Millsap also said the team that does a better job of keeping its emotions in check has a better chance to take a 2-1 series lead into Saturday’s Game 4.
“There’s going to be guys out there shoving, pushing running their mouths and a host of other things, but the team that keeps their composure, that stays disciplined, stays centered is normally the team that wins the game,” Millsap said. “So hopefully we continue to keep our composure, stay centered and stay disciplined.”
Barton, Dozier out again for Game 3
The Nuggets injury report ahead of Thursday's game featured no changes. Will Barton III remains out with a hamstring strain, while PJ Dozier remains out with an adductor strain. Malone previously said Barton’s return will come before Dozier’s and added Wednesday that Barton looks better and more confident in his injured hamstring each day.
“I’m just waiting for the green light,” Malone said. “If I get that green light from my training staff, that’s a problem I’ll welcome, trying to figure out getting Will Barton some minutes.”