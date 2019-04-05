DENVER - Paul Millsap’s near-perfect night Friday helped the Denver Nuggets clinch their first Northwest Division title since 2010 with a win over visiting Portland at Pepsi Center.
Millsap finished with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 6 of 7 from the line, in a 119-110 Nuggets win.
Nikola Jokic added 22 points. 13 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray totaled 23 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Enes Kanter led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.
The Nuggets, seeded second in the Western Conference entering Saturday, head to Portland on Sunday and Utah on Tuesday before closing the regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.