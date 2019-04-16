DENVER - Nuggets guard Jamal Murray would’ve had a lot more work to do in Tuesday’s fourth quarter if not for a couple of teammates.
Murray was the unquestioned hero after scoring 21 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 114-105 come-from-behind win over San Antonio that evened the series at 1, but if not for Paul Millsap early and Gary Harris later, there might’ve been nothing Murray could’ve done to prevent a 2-0 hole.
Millsap scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter to keep the Nuggets in it when others’ shots, including Murray, weren’t falling.
“Just being aggressive,” Millsap said.
“No matter what happens, attack the basket, try to get fouled.”
Millsap’s fast start helped the Nuggets stay within five after one.
“The game is all about matchups,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“We also feel that when we have Paul Millsap in the game, they’re going to have a hard time.”
San Antonio, however, used a 16-2 run to open the second to go up 19 for the first time.
Nikola Jokic and Harris hit 3-pointers and a three-point play from Monte Morris cut the deficit to eight soon after. The Nuggets pulled within six on a couple of occasions, but Derrick White’s 3-pointer in the final minute helped the Spurs to a 10-point advantage at the half.
The Spurs would extend the lead to 19 again in the third before Harris really got hot.
Harris hit another 3, finished a thunderous driving dunk out of a timeout and had a couple of other buckets around the basket in a 14-point quarter that saw the Nuggets trail by 10 entering the fourth. It was the type of performance many were expecting out of Harris all season before injuries seemed to mess with his rhythm.
“Now, he’s playing like the Gary Harris we all expected him to play (like),” Malone said. “Attacking, making big shots, cutting without the ball and Nikola finding him and then playing great defense.”
Harris, the only Nugget to score 20 or more points in each of the first two games of the series, had a pretty simple explanation for his playoff resurgence.
“I just stuck with it, continued to put in work,” Harris said.
Millsap scored the final five of his 20 points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter; his final point completed a three-point play and pulled the Nuggets with a bucket.
“He kept us afloat,” Harris said of Millsap. “He has a lot of experience and it definitely showed.”
Murray then hit a pair of mid-range jumpers to tie it before his free throws with 4:50 to play gave the Nuggets their first lead since the first quarter.
Murray then put the game away, helping the Nuggets go up 11 late, after hitting a step-back 3-pointer that beat the shot clock with 2:31 left and a pull-up 3-pointer in transition that put the Nuggets up 110-101 less than 20 seconds later.
“First of many for Jamal Murray,” Malone said. “I have no doubt.”
In addition to Murray (24), Harris (23) and Millsap (20), Jokic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
The Spurs got a game-high 31 points from DeMar DeRozan and 23 from LaMarcus Aldridge but will return to San Antonio for Saturday’s Game 3 feeling like they let one get away, no matter how good Murray was in the fourth.
“We gave up 38 points in the fourth quarter, end of story,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
Murray was the hero of that huge fourth quarter, but he needed some help earlier.
“It was a collective effort,” Murray said. “It wasn’t just me hitting a couple shots at the end.”