PARKER • Ryan Bruyere is 10, and I’m pretty sure the Nuggets should hire him.
Hire him as a salary cap-ologist. Or in scouting, maybe. He's 10, so there's time to grow.
During the morning session of Derrick White’s kids camp at the Parker Fieldhouse on Tuesday, li'l Ryan wore a big smile as he chatted up White, the Boston Celtics guard and recent NBA finalist: “I want you on the Nuggets! But you’re signed with the Celtics through 2025. You’re STUCK.”
Gosh, kids are the best.
“I looked it up on the internet,” Ryan explained.
D-White is all big and famous now. He’s signing $70 million contracts. He’s scoring 21 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He has shirtless C's fans painting his jersey on their pale, bare skin.
OK, we could do without the latter. And we could use more Derrick Whites. Again the UCCS and CU Boulder great came home to host his camp, which has grown from 100 kids to more than 300. Playing in the NBA Finals doubles as good advertising, as does being a stand-up dude who adheres to the Nikola Jokic school of thought on NBA fame: a necessary evil he could do without.
Derrick hasn’t changed a bit, by the way. Same guy whose first big purchase in the NBA was new appliances for his parents. Same Legend High grad whose dad mailed out highlight videos to stir up college interest. Same UCCS star who, after an RMAC game at Metro, looked around when a kid asked for his autograph: Me? Same CU-Boulder star whose old buddy, Josh Scott, flew in from Japan to attend White’s camp on Monday. Same guy. Never forgets his roots.
“I was in these lines that you guys are in,” White told the tiny campers. “I was literally sitting where you guys are. I was a coach where these coaches are standing. You never know what could happen if you just keep working hard.”
“Maybe that’s why it’s so important for me to be here — to let them know the sky’s the limit,” he said.
So what’s new with our guy? Well, everything. He and wife Hannah are new parents to a baby boy, Hendrix James. (Derrick took an “Intro to Rock ‘n' Roll History” course as a freshman at UCCS and framed a poster of the greatest guitar player in their home. “Hendrix” fits.) A “diehard Avs fan,” White quietly was hoping for a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final the Avs closed in six.
“I was going to try to go,” he said.
The Spurs trading White to the Celtics was a belated welcome-to-the-NBA moment. He loved San Antonio and playing for Gregg Popovich, a true believer in White’s playing ability and winning mentality. (Someone here wrote the Nuggets should draft White in 2017. They passed. Denver’s still looking for an awesome defender who does everything else, too, and wouldn’t seek the spotlight any more than Joker does. Someday, I’ll get over it.) Looking back, the Celtics trade fits perfect in the Derrick White story, a life arc his father says is “like a dream.”
Richard White is a lifelong Celtics fan who grew up idolizing the late, great JoJo White. The family met JoJo’s widow, Deborah, during the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals. Derrick is from here, so he grew up a Chauncey Billups fan, and Billups began his own NBA career in Boston. White’s family flew on friends-and-family charters from Boston to the Bay in a six-game loss to the Warriors in the Finals.
“Every day is a new blessing,” his dad said.
So here’s how Colorado ballers can grow up to be like D-White, Episode 127: "Just get out there and have fun," he said. "Maybe learn something new. Maybe meet a new friend. Go out there and run around and get some energy out.”
Simple enough. Who doesn't love new friends? And as the local TV cameras flipped off from his interview session and White walked back to the practice court, three mini-campers applauded his media work: “Good job! Good job!”
Great job, D-White. Great job.