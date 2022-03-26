DENVER — Peak hockey is a mile high.
What a time to be alive for local puck heads! Urged on by a rip-roaring crowd in Loveland, the DU Pioneers on Saturday made it a landslide: Colorado is the place for top-shelf hockey.
Again.
Who needs Russell Wilson when the Avalanche and University of Denver hockey clubs are the best 1-2 punch on professional and college ice? OK, all of Colorado needs Russell Wilson ...
... as the celebrity puck-dropper when the Avs open the NHL playoffs as the prohibitive favorite.
... as a fan if the DU Pioneers host a championship rally as NCAA champs. Again.
The Avalanche (46-14-5) own the NHL’s best record and the inside track on home ice throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. And Saturday at Budweiser Events Center, the top-seeded Pios (28-9-1) advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four with a 2-1 win over Minnesota-Duluth in the West Region final. What a perfect, fitting finish it was: DU defenseman Sean Behrens, a top prospect of the Avalanche, scored the assist on the game-winning goal. Boy, he’s going to be a good one.
Speaking of good ones, does this state have the top pro and amateur teams in North America?
Over 555,000 fans have soaked in this Avs run through 32 home games — a top-10 figure in NHL attendance. Over 7,200 packed in for DU’s riveting triumph Saturday — good for the soul.
“It gives you, probably, chills back to the Avs’ runs in the early 2000s,” DU coach David Carle told me the other day. “We’re thrilled they’re doing well.”
Denver at the moment is a hockey town with a football problem. Maybe Wilson fixes the latter.
Not much needed to be fixed with the Avalanche at the trade deadline. The Avs lead the pros in points (46) and wins (97). Colorado went the whole month of January without losing a game in regulation (15-0-1). Still, general manager Joe Sakic made the Avs deeper and bigger with four midseason additions: Josh Manson, Nico Sturm, Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano.
“So we need to win now,” star forward Nathan MacKinnon said, according to ace beat writer Kate Shefte. “That’s the message Joe is sending to all of us.”
The Avalanche were and are expected to be the last team standing in the NHL. No surprise there. The DU Pioneers were not supposed to be in their championship mix — yet here they are. DU entered the season ranked 13th in the United States College Hockey Online Top 25 poll. Now they will enter the Frozen Four at No. 3 with a matchup vs. the Michigan-Quinnipiac winner on Thursday, April 7. The Pios are shooting for their ninth national championship.
As Jared Bednar was the right coach at the right time for the Avs, so was David Carle at DU.
Carle, who was hired at the age of 28, only six years after graduating from DU, has guided the Pioneers to two Frozen Fours in four seasons. A third was on the table when the NCAA Tournament was canceled in 2020 due to a hysterical COVID-19 response. DU was ranked sixth when the season was shut down.
Twelve current Pioneers have been drafted by NHL clubs, including Behrens, a second-round draft pick and perhaps the No. 1 defenseman prospect on the Avalanche’s board.
“He’s been great,” Sakic said.
It took a great moment for the Pios to advance to the Frozen Four — and a smidge of luck. Behrens blasted a shot that ricocheted off the boards and Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti, who had been fantastic all afternoon. Savoie nudged in the puck for the game-winning goal. Pios win.
The Frozen Four begins April 7, the Stanley Cup playoffs May 2.
Perfect.