DENVER — By George, the Broncos are back.
"Mr. B" and other franchise visionaries would be proud.
Circle March 8, 2022, as the day the Broncos became the Broncos again. They went big, as they once did in trading for John Elway. They went bold, as they once did in signing Peyton Manning. Tuesday, it was trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.
They’re back, baby. The Broncos are back.
Thanks to general manager George Paton, who is barely a year into the job, the Broncos now and for the next decade can be considered Super Bowl contenders in every season. That's how franchise quarterbacks work. The 33-year-old Wilson has said he hopes to play “20-plus years” in the NFL. He’s only halfway there.
The long Mile High nightmare is over. The quarterback question has been answered. Say farewell to the memories of Brock, Trevor, Brandon, Teddy, Joe, Jeff, Paxton, Case, Brett, Kendall and Drew — the 11 men to start at quarterback here since Manning retired after the 2015 season and Super Bowl 50. Say hello to “Russ,” the third Hall of Fame-level quarterback in 30 years to suit up for the orange and blue.
How fortunate and spoiled is Broncos Country?
The Broncos agreed to send Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant and five draft picks, including first rounders in 2022 and 2023, to Seattle. Whatever! The Seahawks will send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver. How did Paton sneak away with shipping away only two first-round draft picks? And can he do my taxes?
The Broncos jumped headfirst into one of the biggest trades in pro sports history, a true and rare blockbuster. And that is what the Broncos do when the Broncos are the Broncos. They go big. They went big for Elway in the 1983 draft. They went big in free agency for Manning in 2012. They have won Super Bowls only with Hall of Fame quarterbacks — in 1998 and ’99 with Elway, 2015 with Manning. The Super Bowl’s in Arizona next year, if anyone is wondering.
The franchise visionaries who elevated the Broncos to great heights include but are not limited to the late Pat Bowlen, Gerald Phipps, Mike Shanahan, Elway and Manning. They were risk-takers without a Plan B. With one career-defining move, add Paton to the list — with special credit to team president Joe Ellis and Elway, who had the foresight to hire Paton as a first-time GM. Somehow, someway, Paton managed to land Wilson and keep Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams and Tim Patrick on offense. Further, Paton did not part with Patrick Surtain II, Bradley Chubb, Dre’Mont Jones or Justin Simmons on defense. The Broncos are ready to rumble now. The AFC West is a four-horse race again. Shoot, the Broncos might even beat the Chiefs now. Dream big!
Paton won’t stop there. It now makes sense to bring back Von Miller. Without a star quarterback, it made none. The offseason priority will be big bodies — on the offensive and defensive lines. Wilson is signed for 2022 and 2023, though it’s a safe bet the Broncos will pursue a contract extension soon after the trade is finalized on Wednesday, March 16. Speaking of bets, after the trade, only four teams have better odds to win the Super Bowl: the Bills, Chiefs, Packers, Rams. Boy, that turned quick.
Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl in nine of 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He led Seattle to a pair of Super Bowls, including a win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. It's OK to like him now. Wilson thrives when the play appears to be over and all hell has broken loose. He is a master of the “no, no, no.... yes!” play. Those are the best.
His signature sign-off “Go Hawks!” will need adjusting. No biggie.
Four months ago, in early December, I wrote the Broncos should pursue Russell Wilson this offseason. Did I actually think that would happen? Absolutely not. It was a way to avoid writing about the Broncos-Lions game. Now the boring Broncos are the big, bad Broncos again.
Wilson had played 16 out of 16 games in nine straight regular seasons before he missed three games with a hand injury in 2021. Still, last season he threw 25 touchdowns. The Broncos haven’t thrown 25 touchdowns in a season since Manning 2014. Boy, that took a long time.
Wilson’s Seahawks averaged over 10 wins per season. The Broncos haven’t won 10 in seven years. It felt longer than that.
Colorado sports fans soon will have Nikola Jokic (MVP), Nathan MacKinnon (MVP finalist), Russell Wilson (four-time offensive player of the year candidate) and Dinger repping their favorite teams.
Strange, but Wilson has never received a vote for NFL MVP. That, too, will need adjusting.
If you spot Paton around town, hit him with a fist bump. He will be the one smiling. Shoot, after the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson and ended their painful quarterback drought, everyone who appreciates the long history of bold Broncos moves is smiling.
They’re back, baby. God bless it the Broncos are back.