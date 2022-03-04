DENVER — This won’t be the last time they pull this crap. It was too easy this time, and when rich, powerful people see it’s that easy to get richer and more powerful, they’ll do it again.
They didn’t get rich and powerful by passing up an easy mark, you know.
Major League Baseball just canceled part of the Rockies' season. After what you've gone through the last two years? Really? The Avalanche and Nuggets for three seasons have not been available on Colorado's most popular cable provider. Really? Still?
But punching down is the usual in the real world, too. You just endured a pandemic response that crushed kids while billionaires added billions. You just survived a historic and horrible crime wave in Denver after a 2020 spent bashing police. Now the likes of mayor Michael Hancock are pledging to empower cops. Must've gotten the polling memo.
From sports to the real world, the last two years drove home one very valuable lesson: They. Don’t. Care. About. You.
They are the people in charge. They don’t care about you. They care about what makes them rich or what keeps them in charge, and sports are no different than the real world.
Can't watch the Avs and Nuggets on Comcast. Can't feel safe in the neighborhood where you grew up. Don’t know when or if baseball’s lockout is going to end. Don’t know why 6-year-olds were forced into masks while celebrities partied at the Super Bowl. Different stakes, same model. They don't care about you.
Losing seven games of a long Rockies season may not seem like a big deal to the casual baseball fan. Shoot, it wasn't even a big deal to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who very clearly is not a baseball fan. He was laughing the other day as he announced the baseball season would be cut short. But it is a big deal to the guy pitching strawberries on a stick at Coors Field. Maybe he has another gig lined up the first week of April, or maybe this is the second time in three seasons he’s out of work.
Bummer. But they don’t care.
I spend a good chunk of life with ushers, concessionaires, beer guys, security guards, parking lot attendants. One Coors Field usher is now a close friend. We swap flies and share secret fishing spots on the Gunnison River. A parking lot guru once helped me report Jusuf Nurkic left a Nuggets game during the game. These days we'll play 9 holes together. These good folks are often how I learn which athletes are kind people and which ones should be traded. And I can tell you they are not at the game to watch the game. They often don’t know the score. They are there for the paycheck.
For one week of the Rockies season, at the very least, that paycheck’s gone. Because the people in charge don’t care about you. Your betters decided they should determine how you live, and an incurious media assigned to question the people in charge are firmly on the side of the people in charge.
Both have been wrong about almost everything when it comes to the COVID-19 response. School closures, vaccine passports, masks, whatever — if your state had them or if it didn’t, the difference in outcomes was negligible. The rules did nothing positive and were driven by politics, as I’ve written for two years. But the rich got richer, the poor poorer, so they’re going to pull this crap all over again.
None of the COVID nonsense made a lick of sense until you considered the money and power involved. Monday, Joe Biden wobbled across the White House lawn, alone, outdoors, wearing a mask. Tuesday, President Vegetable breathed all over random women without wearing a mask. Follow the science or something. It’s definitely something. It’s rotten, and it can't be forgotten or forgiven.
Notice how the Democrats in charge didn’t backtrack on defunding the police when Black Americans were being killed at generational rates. They adjusted when poll numbers got bad, when their power was being threatened.
They don’t care about you. They're playing you.
Now the same incompetent monsters who butchered the COVID response are in charge of a war response. Super! No apology for trashing the mental health of kids, no sorry for collapsing your business. Just a seamless transition into the next emergency they inevitably will make worse — for you, not them.
Rinse, repeat.
And Colorado sports fans continue to be treated as if their entertainment dollars are guaranteed. The Avs are the best team in the NHL and most of Colorado hasn’t been able to watch them, legally, over three seasons. The Nuggets have the league MVP in Nikola Jokic. They also the lowest local TV ratings for an NBA team in at least 15 years, according to Sports Business Journal, because Altitude still isn’t available on Comcast. Ball Arena still requires fans to show their papers or get a COVID-19 test before attending a game. You can’t find a single place in the world where mandates stopped COVID-19, and Ball Arena is still mandating nonsense.
Time after time, in sports and real life, the people in charge make life worse, not better.
They don't care about you. Why care about them?