DENVER — Excuses, excuses.
The Broncos' millionaires are fresh out.
With a wave of his magic wand, the wizard in charge of the Broncos redirected the franchise down a winning path. By trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson, general manager George Paton did something else of note. He shifted the burden of responsibility onto the players.
It’s been a while since that was the case. All this time the Broncos were searching and searching for a franchise quarterback, the front office wore the bullseye for Broncos fans thirsty for a winner. Now it’s the players who are obligated to win or kick rocks. The long Front Range nightmare is over. The Broncos have a quarterback.
No more excuses.
Jerry Jeudy is the best wide receiver in the NFL who didn’t catch a touchdown last year. You and I had as many sacks as Bradley Chubb, but only Chubb will make $14 million this year. Justin Simmons signed a $61 million extension while missing the playoffs in each of his six seasons.
I keep hearing the Broncos are loaded for a run at the AFC West title and a dark horse pick for Super Bowl LVII. Maybe that’s true. If nothing else, a Broncos squad quarterbacked by Wilson won’t be boring. Most of the time it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but Wilson’s fearless style of play is destined to make Mile High fun again.
The new No. 3 is a thrill a minute.
But what has the rest of this roster done to earn those kinds of expectations? They’ve been drafted high. They’ve been paid big. But to this point they’re more potential than production.
Couple weeks ago, Paton and his scouting crew went down the current roster, player-by-player.
“So we know which of our players fit, maybe. It wasn’t 100 percent, but we were aligned on most of our roster,” Paton said.
Without polling all of Colorado, I’ll wager a guess you are 100-percent aligned that the Broncos need more from Jeudy, Chubb, Simmons, Garett Bolles, Courtland Sutton and Dalton Risner, just to name a few. Good players. But considering how high they were drafted or the money they’re pulling in now, more should be expected.
Plus, the buzz with the 2021 Broncos came from the rookies. Javonte Williams and Pat Surtain II were the talk of the town, not the high-priced vets.
No more excuses after the surprise and surreal trade for Wilson, a sensational player who can face off with the best quarterbacks in the NFL and come out on top. Excuses are so 2021.
What’s next after the biggest trade in Broncos history since they landed John Elway in 1983?
Keep moving and shaking. I was totally wrong when I wrote a year ago the Broncos were a quarterback away from contention. They have real holes elsewhere. Starting Monday with something called the “legal tampering period” the Broncos can fill two holes by landing right tackle La’el Collins of the Cowboys and signing pass-rusher Chandler Jones of the Cardinals.
Two-time Super Bowl champ Von Miller hinted on social media that he wants to come home.
Nothing against Vonnie Football, but thanks for the memories. Make mine Jones, a 32-year-old hurricane with 60 sacks in the last five seasons. Von is 32 with 55 sacks in that time. No big difference, but the past half-decade of stinky Broncos football wasn’t all on the quarterbacks — or the lack of. The non-quarterbacks played a significant role, too. Von was here for all of that.
Thanks to Paton, the Broncos should be good. When the Broncos have an elite QB it’s rare when they’re not. Over 16 seasons, Elway had only two losing records. And everyone remembers all the Broncos accomplished with Peyton Manning running the show.
Every Broncos Sunday felt like Christmas. A loss was a shock to the system, and wins were sometimes taken for granted. Gosh, that was fun. With Wilson scrambling around tacklers and unloading deep bombs, the Broncos can return to the glory days that came with a star quarterback — if the vets live up to the hype.