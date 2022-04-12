ENGLEWOOD • It’s been a month now, and Broncos Country is still living a dream.
Russell Wilson, Broncos quarterback. Can you believe it? I almost couldn’t believe it until Tuesday. That's when old-timers Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton did their media thing and sounded a lot like my degenerate high school friends who refuse to pinch themselves.
“I wasn’t around when Peyton (Manning) was here,” Sutton was saying inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. “But from what I’m hearing from everyone is the juice and the energy is pretty similar.”
“There’s no denying the different vibe and energy in the building — the confidence that guys are walking around with,” Simmons added.
Does Broncos Country know how lucky it is? Sixteen years of John Elway fastballs, two Super Bowl runs with PFM ... and now 33-year-old Russell Wilson, who should be entering the prime of a Hall of Fame career as Broncos QB1?
Give thanks this Easter Sunday.
And don’t pinch yourselves.
The Wilson trade felt like a dream to Sutton. He was half-asleep when he heard the big news.
“I was in Nashville with my girlfriend. She had a photo shoot out there,” Sutton said, flexing.
He didn’t answer her first call, but he answered the second: “Hold on, what happened?”
Same, Courtland. Same. What just happened? The last 10 years of Broncos football began with free agent Manning and ended with the team trading for Wilson. In between, ups and downs. A Super Bowl win and a gang of Trevors, Brocks, Cases and Joes. Ups and downs.
In his first month here, Wilson has been everywhere. The royal family treatment at a Nuggets game — courtside, Jumbotron, playing catch with Rocky. The normal family at another Nuggets game — popcorn, giggles, no cameras. The Rockies experience at Coors Field, Wilson firing a fastball to Kris Bryant. “Russ” got louder ovations than the Nuggets or Rox. Wait till the new guy gets a load of the Avs.
“This is a gift for me,” Wilson said upon arriving.
The Wilsons put their home in Bellevue, Wash., up for sale. Asking price: $36 million. It's on a lake with room for a 60-foot yacht. Comes with a yoga studio, recording studio and a movie theater. There's even a treehouse as big as your house. If anyone's feeling bold, I got $5 on it.
On a Facetime call, Wilson told Simmons that he’s "excited" to be a member of the Broncos.
“I was like, ‘We’re the ones who are excited,’” Simmons said.
After the past six years — you think?
I know, I know. This space should be devoted to writing what the Broncos should do next, or what they should do in the draft, or how it’s on Simmons to break his own playoff drought, or how Sutton needs to show he’s worth the $60 million contract extension he signed.
“God works in mysterious ways,” Sutton said.
But there are five months ahead for predictions, critiques and praise. Plus, I just finished six years ripping the Broncos. Paxton crying on the bench. Thirteen straight Ls to the Chiefs. “VJ.”
Give me this moment. Give Broncos Country this moment, and stretch it out till September, when things get real.
Wilson’s No. 3 is the No. 1-selling NFL jersey on Fanatics, a representative said. The days of 2,000 folks on the berm for training camp are going back to the Manning days of 6,500 on the berm for training camp. The Broncos’ schedule last year had one prime-time game, none on "Monday Night Football." The schedule won’t come out until mid-May, but Russell Wilson-Patrick Mahomes is a Sunday night gimme, Broncos-at-Seahawks screams Monday night, and the Broncos-Rams game suddenly looks juicy from here. The Broncos are the cool kids again.
“We want to compete and hold up that Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year,” Simmons said.
New coach Nathaniel Hackett hosted a different sort of team meeting on Tuesday. He went around the auditorium, pointing out life moments among the players: “Clap it up for Brett (Rypien), who just got married,” Hackett said.
Clap it up. I like that. Clap it up! Russell Wilson is the Broncos quarterback. Can you believe it?