CASTLE ROCK — On a forested hillside God-made for shy black bears or golf, and sometimes both, Jack Nicklaus toured the land now home to Castle Pines Golf Club. The year was 1980.

That day, Nicklaus and Jack Vickers, the club’s founder, imagined an iconic track encased in old pines, tough enough to test the game’s best while playable enough weekend hacks don’t stop at the turn. Vickers insisted the clubhouse be built atop the hill to capture vistas of Pikes Peak.

“Beautiful piece of property,” Nicklaus recalled on Wednesday. “Rugged piece of property.”

That beautiful and rugged piece of property now will host the 2024 BMW Championship — the longest-running event on the PGA Tour calendar, formerly the Western Open, begun in 1899. An exact date is not finalized, though the weeklong celebration of Colorado golf will be in August.

And memories of The International will be in full bloom. Ever since The International’s 21-year run at Castle Pines ended in 2006, the PGA Tour has been an elusive target for Colorado golf.

PGA Tour star Zach Johnson described us as a “golf-thirsty community,” a take as accurate as his wedge game. NBC golf personality Steve Sands said, “It’s been too long since the PGA Tour came back to Colorado.”

Agreed, and welcome back. Ten years will have passed since Colorado last hosted a PGA Tour event, the 2014 BMW Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club — otherwise known as “way too long.” That week saw enormous and famous galleries, from John Elway to Patrick Roy to Peyton Manning. Rory McIlroy smoked a range ball over the netting and onto University Avenue. Later, he hit 6-iron from 234. The whole week was joyous fun. Billy Horschel won the tournament, Colorado golf won the week.

On behalf of Colorado golfers, I asked the PGA Tour representative at a formal news conference Wednesday if they foresee a day when the PGA Tour returns to the state with an annual stop.

“Who knows what the future holds? But we’ll be back in Colorado (in 2024),” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour's chief of operations.

It’s a tall ask. There are only so many spots on the Tour calendar, and Colorado’s weather shortens its own. George Solich is the principle figure to thank for the PGA Tour’s return to Colorado. Solich served as BMW Championship director in 2014. Now president of Castle Pines Golf Club, Solich has a goal to attract the BMW to Castle Pines, say, every four or five years.

“We would like to see (a spot) in a permanent rotation,” Solich said.

The BMW Championship is the third leg of the FedExCup Playoff series and brings the top 70 players on Tour for that year. There’s no cut. All will succeed or suffer over four days together.

“We would really love to make this not just a one-and-done,” Solich said.

Colorado has hosted 34 PGA Tour events, the Colorado Golf Association says, starting with the 1938 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. They include the 1947 Denver Open at Welshire Golf Club won by Ben Hogan, the famed 1960 U.S. Open won by Arnold Palmer and the 1967 PGA Championship at Columbine Country Club, the only men’s major hosted somewhere other than Cherry Hills. Twenty-one episodes of The International boosted that number. Solich said he spoke to longtime Castle Pines member Jim Nantz, who called all 21 iterations of The International and said, “Jack Vickers would be smiling down on Castle Pines” with the big news the PGA Tour is returning to Denver’s fancy suburb to the south.

“It’s going to be a special event,” said Elway, a Castle Pines member for three decades.

Yardage books from the final International won’t offer much help at the 2024 BMW Championship.

Nicklaus has made roughly 10 trips to the exclusive club over the past five years, reshaping some holes, rebuilding others. Plopped a new lake onto No. 2. Rebuilt the green on No. 8. Altered the creek beds on Nos. 14 and 15. "Nicklaus Design" has over 400 course designs to its name, and Castle Pines was the third, a BMW rep said. Here’s hoping the game’s greatest player can return to one of his favorite tracks for a proper celebration in '24.

“Castle Pines has always ranked at the top of my courses that I’m most proud of,” Nicklaus said in a virtual appearance from his Florida home.

Its current layout would make Castle Pines the longest course in PGA Tour history, measuring 8,094 yards from the tips and closing on No. 18 with a dead-uphill 515-yard par 4. The final tweak is obvious, but no less intriguing: the modified Stableford scoring system that distinguished The International is no more.

“I’m quite anxious to see how the golf course plays in medal play,” Nicklaus said.

Agreed, and welcome back, PGA Tour. We missed you.

