DENVER – The NFL is wild, friends.
Take Tuesday. Just a normal Tuesday in the offseason, nothing special. And all of this NFL stuff happened in a two-hour window on a normal Tuesday in the offseason. Not some of it. All of it:
- The NFL’s best player revealed he’s been puking on purpose. It’s part of a body cleanse that Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers likes to do, and he recently completed the 12-day “Panchakarma” that includes vomiting, enemas and fasting. Hey, I’m not here to argue the results. He’s the back-to-back MVP for crying out loud.
“It’s kind of a re-centering,” Rodgers explained on The Pat McAfee Show.
- The Broncos introduced their new coaching staff, and it’s also like a cleanse. Hopefully it’s a re-centering. Coach Nathaniel Hackett is a former hip-hop dance instructor, but you already knew that. Justin Outten, the new offensive coordinator, once was a special ed teacher and high school football coach. He doesn’t watch TV — “Period,” he said — and I respect that. Ejiro Evero, the defensive coordinator, might be the smartest guy in the room without coming off as if he’s the smartest guy in the room. Who knows if it’s going to win, but it’s already the most interesting coaching staff in the NFL.
“We’re here to win a championship,” Evero said.
None of the headliners on the Broncos coaching staff has ever held his new position. They are all first-timers. Hackett’s a first-time head coach. Evero and Outten are first-time coordinators. Even special teams coach Dwayne Stukes is a rookie in that spot. Turns out, Stukes once played for the Colorado Crush of the Arena Football League. See, interesting.
What would be really wild is pairing the unorthodox quarterback with the unorthodox coaching staff. But Rodgers sure didn’t sound like a guy who’s about to leave the Green Bay Packers. Not at all. He praised the Packers for hiring quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, a longtime friend of Rodgers. He complimented coach Matt LaFleur’s eyebrows. He praised the Packers front office.
“I would say the (exit) meetings were much different than they were in the past — in a positive way,” Rodgers told McAfee.
Bummer.
Because it’s no wonder Hackett and Rodgers are so tight. They both think outside the outside of the box. While Rodgers is finishing up a decades-old Indian cleanse, one of Hackett’s first moves as a head coach is to invent a position called “instructional designer.” I’m told Justin Vieira coaches the coaches.
“Yeah, I know. A lot of people are going, ‘What the heck is that?’” Hackett admitted.
Nope. Not here. I’m all for different, especially considering the past five seasons here. Break out the hypnotists. Host yoga Saturdays. Ban punting. We’re on U.S. president No. 3 since the Broncos last made the playoffs. Different is needed. Different is good.
The Broncos still maintain the best (non-Green Bay) odds of landing Rodgers, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. Tuesday didn’t help. There’s no way around it. Rodgers sounded peaceful, appreciative, almost delighted. The Broncos need miserable. They need malcontent Rodgers.
This could be the best staff in Broncos history, or it could be the worst. The inexperience is worrisome, the intelligence is obvious, but there’s really no way to tell for sure.
The defining factor of this Broncos coaching staff was not introduced on Tuesday.
That’s the starting quarterback. Here’s an idea. Between Tom Brady’s diet and Aaron Rodgers’ approach to health, the Broncos should emphasize different when it comes to finding the next quarterback. Different wins.
Aaron “Tea Leaves” Rodgers did not reveal where, or if, he’s going to play again next season.
“There will be no news today,” he said. “No decision on my future.”
The Packers are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday. After Tuesday, anything’s on the table.