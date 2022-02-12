DENVER — Jay Norvell has the Bengals by a field goal.
He’s the new football coach at Colorado State, and here’s a hunch you’re going to like this guy — unless you’re a Wyoming fan, or a CU Buffs or Air Force fan. Then you’re not going to like the guy. He will stoke a good rivalry. As for Norvell himself, “I love quarterbacks,” he was saying the other day passing through Denver. Same. Love great quarterbacks. Need one here again.
And that brings us to his prediction for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday: the Cincinnati Bengals by a field goal over the Los Angeles Rams. He believes in the Bengals coach, a young man named Zac Taylor, a former quarterback. They go back a ways, to 2005, when Norvell was the offensive coordinator at Nebraska. Taylor was a prospect at Butler (Kan.) Community College.
“They’ve got a drive-in movie theater right across the street from campus,” Norvell recalled.
Norvell recruited Taylor to Nebraska, and together they built a powerful offense. Taylor set a bunch of Nebraska passing records, which is like setting land speed records in a golf cart, and was named the Big 12 player of the year.
Why Norvell recruited Taylor sheds light on what type of quarterback he’ll try to recruit to CSU.
“We had a profile. We wanted someone who was a coach’s kid, who was a gym rat, who was really smart and had a huge passion for the game. Zac was all that,” Norvell says. “He was a really smart kid. His dad was a captain at Oklahoma for Barry Switzer. Unbelievable family. I always knew he’d be a great coach.”
Maybe if they don’t meet, Taylor never becomes the young man who coached the Bengals on a surprise run to their first Super Bowl since 1988. Or maybe Norvell never becomes the coach at CSU, a program that spends too much money to be as bad as it’s been. Who knows?
What we do know is Norvell has more insight into this Super Bowl than you or I do. His buddy Zac Taylor is a central actor in the game. Here’s one reason why he likes the Bengals to upset the Rams: “As soon as Zac drafted (Joe) Burrow... Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor are like the same person. When a coach and a player have that kind of chemistry good things are going to happen,” Norvell says.
Norvell spent last week at the Senior Bowl, supporting former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (and former Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner). He said the Taylor-Burrow dynamic is similar to the Norvell-Strong dynamic at Nevada.
“It’s a lot of fun coaching a guy who’s like you. That’s the way Zac was when we had him at Nebraska. That’s the way Carson (Strong) was when we were at Nevada,” Norvell says.
Broncos sleuth George Paton no doubt will pick Norvell’s brain on Strong, who is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL draft. Paton made the trip to Fort Collins when Nevada played CSU, and no team in the NFL needs a quarterback more than the Broncos.
“He’s my QB1 (in the draft) for sure,” Norvell says.
“I don’t think you can coach throwing style. A kid’s going to pick up a rock and throw it. That’s probably what his throwing motion is going to be. He’s got a pure, natural throwing motion and strong arm,” Norvell says.
Make mine Rams 24, Bengals 10. I learned from Super Bowl 48 (the bad Broncos one) and Super Bowl 50 (the good one) to lean toward the superior defense in the Super Bowl. Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Von Miller gets 2.5 sacks, earns a second Super Bowl MVP, and folks here long for his return. But Paton is smarter than that, hopefully, and will allot his time, energy and resources this offseason to identify a franchise quarterback. The QB gets you to the Super Bowl. The defense closes the deal.
Maybe a background call to Fort Collins is in order. One of Norvell’s former quarterbacks is coaching in the Super Bowl. Another one is a likely first round pick in the NFL draft. Who knows? Can’t hurt.