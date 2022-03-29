DENVER • Kyrie Irving's claim to fame is not, in fact, scoring 60 points in an NBA game — while refusing to take a COVID-19 injection during the winter of severe illness and death.
Dude’s a survivor! But that’s a close second.
His real claim to fame is scoring 60 points in a game while lugging around a pair of basketballs. Huge ones. So let’s take a moment to appreciate what the Brooklyn Nets star just did — with almost every American institution trying its damndest to knock Irving off his platform.
Kyrie won. He won, because he’s playing ball at Nets games in New York, the place where COVID policy lost any remaining credibility, ironically, when it folded for Irving himself. He stood up to public health bureaucrats, control-freak politicians and activist news media ... and he won.
Dang. Surprised you haven’t read more about this? Yeah, me. either. That's what I'm here for.
Thanks in no small part to Irving refusing to back down from his beliefs, New York lifted its injection mandate for athletes and entertainers but kept it in place for city workers. That’s right: one set of rules for the rich and famous, another set for you peasants. Science is fun!
Yes, the All-Star lead guard is over there, we’re over here, but the stance Irving took against injection mandates could be felt everywhere. Without much acclaim — that’s on purpose, you know — Irving played his first home game Sunday. It was the first home game in which he was allowed to play, because science. Irving was greeted by a record crowd of 18,000-plus and, according to The New York Times, “the loudest cheer of any player when the starting lineups were introduced.” You can bet more than a few pro athletes cheered at home. Promise.
“Tonight my presence out there was bigger than a basketball game,” Irving told reporters afterward. “(It) represented a lot of individuals that are out there in a similar situation as me.”
This whole battle is a game of fear. The bad people target the opposition politicians they fear the most. They attack the public figures who live without fear of questioning the narrative. They fear brave men like Kyrie with actual principles.
What is there to fear when the truth is on your side? Truth is, the actual statistics, which are readily available for anyone who prefers the facts over fear, show that Irving needed the COVID injection like he needs a sprained ankle. He’s 30 years old, and someone who’s 30 years old and contracts the virus has a 99.943% chance of surviving the virus. The risk is not zero, but you can see zero from Irving’s courtside seat. Oh, that was the best part of Irving’s often-hilarious battle with the bad people. He couldn't play in Nets home games, but he could attend Nets home games, so he attended a Nets home game and sat courtside.
Telling you, science is super fun!
“Now it just looks stupid,” Nets teammate Kevin Durant told reporters after that one.
Around the time it became clear the president had lied, again, and the injections did not stop the spread of the virus, the choice became a matter of private health, not public health. In an honest world the injection mandates would have ended right there, but the people in charge of this world are not honest people. It’s a long list, but the other best part of Irving’s holdout was how he judged no one for their private health decisions. His message throughout was to get the shot, don’t get the shot, do you.
“The point of this season for me was never to just take a stance. It was really to make sure that I’m standing on what I believe in, in freedom,” said Irving, who dropped 60 points on the Magic a couple weeks ago. “Freedom — I don’t think that’s a word that gets defined enough in our society, the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the (expletive) to do — whether that carries over to nuances of our society that politicians control, the government controls, or things people who are in power (control).
"I’m standing for freedom in all facets of my life. There’s nobody that’s enslaving me. I don’t want anyone telling me what to do with my life, and that’s just the way I am.”
It’s a rare time when pro athletes are actual trailblazers. They play games and mostly get paid too much money if they’re good at playing games. To varying degrees trailblazer athletes include but are not limited to the likes of Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Dikembe Mutombo, Ted Williams and whichever golfer came up with the mulligan. If Kyrie’s very public stance and monthslong persecution ultimately helps everyday working people survive record inflation and $4 gas by getting their jobs back, he joins a short list.
And he did it the old-fashioned way.
Kyrie won.