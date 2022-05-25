DK is just OK.

To win the Stanley Cup, the Avs need better than this pushover version of Darcy Kuemper.

Good news is, there is enough firepower and willpower around their No. 1 goalie to carry the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup final in spite of a goalie who’s been just OK in the playoffs. But to win the whole dang thing? Not with this DK, no way. The St. Louis Blues proved it in Game 5.

Wednesday night at Ball Arena was a total meltdown by the Avs as a squad and Kuemper in particular. They lost 5-4 in overtime. They blew a 3-0 lead, including a 4-3 edge in the final minute of regulation, in a collapse a Rockies bullpen would disavow. The series is 3-2, Avs, and they’re eventually going to win a series that continues Friday night with Game 6 in St. Louis.

But this series should be over. The Avs should not be flying to St. Louis on Thursday. The Avs should be taking the kids to the Denver Aquarium to sign autographs in front of the shark tank, smacking range balls, casting a 4-weight on the South Platte with Game 1 in the Western Conference finals still four or five days still away. The goalie wasn’t good enough to get it done.

No one you should trust wants to go back to St. Louis. Not on vacation, not to live, not for a Stanley Cup playoff game. And that is especially true when the singular unknown on the Stanley Cup favorite falls apart in an elimination game — the $4.5 million goaltender, Kuemper.

Game 5 was the first real red flag this season from Kuemper, who saw 30 shots on goal and watched five of them end up in the net. This time of the hockey season, stats are whatever and playoff pressure weeds out the driving-range all-stars. On a night 18,000 believers should have been able to tell the kids about the second time Nathan MacKinnon scored a hat trick in the playoffs, they left with the scary realization the goalie might not be good enough to win it all. It’s like that with baseball closers, or NFL quarterbacks. You know when you know, and this was one of those times Kuemper could’ve shoved his foot in the door and instead kick-saved it open.

There’s still time to show the collapse is a credit to a Blues team that, by the way, is really good.

“It’s playoff hockey,” said Gabe Landeskog, a realist. “It’s not supposed to be easy.”

Sorry, but a Stanley Cup-winning goalie can’t lose in overtime on a pedestrian shot from Blues forward Tyler Bozak, whose name outside of Denver probably peaked on Google after he slapped the puck under Kuemper’s left arm for the game-winning goal in overtime. Turns out Bozak scored three more goals than you and me in 50 games for the Blues during the season.

Bozak is a DU Pioneer, so show your respect. And maybe I should have more respect for Kuemper since he had a serious lobby for the Vezina Trophy during the regular season. It’s not like he’s been bad or anything like that. But anything short of a parade is a loss for these Avs,

The regular season is old news. The Avs in Game 5 needed that one big stop, and instead Kuemper gave up five goals in the final 29 minutes of regulation and overtime. That’s usually what the Avs do to the other guys, not the other way around.

“You can group ‘Kuemps’ in with our team,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “We weren’t good enough.”

MacKinnon had a night Denver sports fans should remember forever. Carmelo with 33 points in a quarter. Terrell Davis with 199 rushing yards in a playoff game. MacKinnon skating the length of the ice, a one-man breakaway, flipping the puck over Ville Husso’s shoulder for the winner.

“It truly doesn’t matter what kind of goals you score as long as you win,” MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon passed the great Milan Hejduk for third in career playoff points among Avs. He has 78 in 58 playoff games. He’s halfway to Peter Forsberg and needs 100 points to pass the boss, Joe Sakic. Don’t put it past him. MacKinnon is somehow only 26. He’s younger than Nikola Jokic.

I know, mind blown.

The Avs will close out the Blues, either in Game 6 or 7, and hockey life will go on. But a real question emerged when the Avs blew a 3-0 lead here: Is the goalie good enough to win it all?