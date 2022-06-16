DENVER — “The right team won” Game 1 of the Avalanche-Lightning Stanley Cup Final, George Gwozdecky confirmed.
“Coach Gwoz” would know.
To get smart on Colorado’s 4-3 overtime triumph against Tampa Bay Wednesday, I mined the brain of one of the finest coaches to bless our state — hockey, golf, football, soccer, you name it. He's The Man.
Turn away, Colorado College fans, at least until Game 2 Saturday at Ball Arena.
Gwozdecky, as you might suspect, has particular insight and intel into this Cup final. He served as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay from 2013-15, in the room with Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Tampa's core, the start of a run that’s taken Tampa to three Cup finals and the precipice of a true and rare dynasty. The Lightning reached the 2015 Cup final with ‘Gwoz’ on the bench.
Plus, the DU Pioneers, whom he led to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2004-05, just won another.
“If Game 1 is an indication, I would be shocked if this is not a long series,” Gwozdecky told me Thursday from his office at Valor Christian High as the boys hockey coach.
Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky won Game 1 with a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy (“Vasy,” as Gwozdecky instinctively refers to him) only 1:23 into overtime. What stood out to Gwozdecky was the play of Vasilevskiy (“After the first period he kept the game close,” Gwozdecky said), the strength of Colorado’s blue line (“I don’t think they get enough credit for how well they defend”) and the similar, calm, cool temperaments of the respective coaches — Jared Bednar, with whom he trades text messages, and Jon Cooper, with whom he worked.
“That sort of temperament has a calming effect, and I think you saw that when neither team was bothered (by dramatic momentum swings),” Gwozdecky said.
Two statistical categories stood out on the scoresheet: takeaways (17-4, Avs) and scoring chances in regulation (24-12, Avs). As Cooper said postgame: “The right team won.”
The endearing qualities of both Cup finalists played out in Game 1.
“Tampa showed their experience. They're down (2-0 in the first period), but they showed patience. They didn’t panic. That comes from the confidence that’s generated through (back-to-back) Stanley Cups,” Gwozdecky said. “I was impressed with how the Avalanche responded as well. I thought they came out after that intermission (into the third period) after losing a lead and were not fazed. They responded. That shows a team that’s mature and ready.”
In seven seasons there, Gwozdecky has led Valor to a pair of state championships — 2020 and '21. Bednar and Gwozdecky first met in 2016, when Bednar’s son, a baseball player, was enrolling at Valor and the Avs coach found his way to Gwozdecky’s office. They spoke about life and hockey for a half-hour. They share texts after big moments.
“I’m having a ball here (at Valor). The faculty, the staff, are awesome,” said Gwozdecky, who coached 29 seasons at the college and pro levels before arriving at a Class 5A rink. “I never anticipated coaching at this age level. It’s been fun. It really has.”
Would he consider a return to the upper levels of hockey?
“There are times you miss it, no doubt, like (watching Game 1). Then I rein myself in and recall all the other stuff that goes into it,” Gwozdecky said, citing extensive travel, hours of meetings and 24-7 work schedule. “You think about it. Then I catch myself.”
DU fired Gwozdecky in 2013 in perhaps the most inexplicable coaching change I remember here. But it was Gwozdecky who got current DU coach David Carle his start. Carle was set to play for Gwozdecky when doctors discovered a heart ailment that ended Carle's playing career. ‘Gwoz’ made certain the school honored Carle’s scholarship and kept him on staff as a sort of student-assistant.
The move was paid forward: In April, Carle led the Pios to a record-tying ninth NCAA title, summoning sweet memories for Gwozdecky. His 2004 NCAA title also was won in Boston. The current Pios stayed in the same Boston Sheraton, and a friend sent a video of Carle’s team carrying the trophy through the same hotel lobby.
“Sent a shiver down my spine,” Gwozdecky said.
Gwozdecky is the only man to win NCAA titles as a player (at Wisconsin), assistant coach (Michigan State) and head coach (DU). His final season in Tampa finished “so close" to a Stanley Cup title. Those Lightning lost 4-2 to the Blackhawks in the final. A broken wrist turned star forward Tyler Johnson into "a decoy" and altered history.
“If Tyler Johnson stays healthy we win the Cup in five games,” Gwozdecky said.
The rowdy LoDo in Game 1 no doubt influenced the Avs’ performance. A college hockey version here would be the 1995 Denver Cup, when Gwozdecky’s Pioneers beat arch-rival Colorado College 3-2 before 16,000 at McNichols Arena. Boy, those were the days. In this Stanley Cup Final, those days are back.
“I don’t think there is any argument these are the two best teams in the NHL,” Gwozdecky said.
The right team will win.