BOULDER — First, there’s the dog.
He’s a 110-pound beast, a Giant Schnauzer. One CU Buffs player compared him to Shaq.
“That dog is huge,” says Jaylyn Sherrod, their fearless point guard.
All the Buffs know the dog, because there’s no missing the dog. It’s impossible to miss the dog, and they spend a lot of time with the dog, because they’re always over at CU coach JR Payne’s house. It’s “Coach J’s” dog, and they love on him. And if there’s one simple way to explain how the CU Buffs have risen from conference doormat to a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it’s that — not the giant dog, but that they’re always at the coach’s house. Or in the coach’s office, where players hang out as if she's one of their best friends: “I don’t think that’s normal,” Payne admits.
The secret sauce to the rise of CU Buffs basketball can be found in the bond between the players and coaches. Take the case of top scorer Mya Hollingshed, who leads the Buffs against No. 10 Creighton Friday in Iowa City, Iowa. She told me a story Tuesday at CU Events Center she hasn’t told anyone except her Mom, two weeks ago. (And she’s really close to her Mom.) It was about that time, after Hollingshed’s freshman year, when Mya went to Coach J and came clean. She was seriously considering transferring closer to home in the Houston area.
“It was kind of a hard time for me,” Hollingshed said. “And I was young, you know? I didn’t know how this was supposed to work. Now I know.”
Sure does, and it worked. Five years into a college basketball career and the relationship between Hollingshed and the Buffs coaching staff shows how the Buffs turned around the program as a whole. They went 15-16 overall (and 5-13 in the PAC-12) in Hollingshed’s freshman season. Now they are 22-8 (9-7) and back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. There are delightful delightful storylines on top of storylines in March. Topping the list are fourth- or fifth-year players who stuck it out and coaches who followed through on their recruiting promises. Check, check.
“Since that day I came to ‘Coach J’ and told her where my heart was, every day she’s said, ‘If you need anything, you can come talk to me anytime. I’m here for you,’” Hollingshed says.
So how did a program that had fallen on hard time rediscover its identity? They leaned on their own identity. The Buffs coaching staff has been together since 2015 at Santa Clara. That’s no small thing in the transient world of college hoops. Yet Payne, husband Toriano Towns, the associate head coach, and assistants Shandrika Lee and Alex Earl are inseparable. CU’s not Tennessee or Stanford or UConn, but it's a group that came up from Southern Utah in Cedar City and mid-major stops in between. There's something to be said for a coaching staff that knows exactly how the Have Nots have it.
“I think for us, coaching in smaller places, all we had was relationships,” Payne says. “We didn’t have fancy facilities, we didn’t have fancy uniforms, we didn’t have charter flights. We didn’t have anything, really, other than hard work, blue-collar mindset and each other.”
CU got a tough draw in the tournament, no doubt about it. Creighton’s not too far from Iowa City, so the Jays are going to bring fans. Win that one, and you probably get the University of Iowa and record-setting guard Caitlin Clark. Gazette expert Eden Laase says her national player of the year choice came down to Clark and Aliyah Boston, the South Carolina star. CU has its work cut out starting with Creighton, which runs a hard-cutting motion offense with capable shooters at all five spots.
“We haven’t seen anything like them before,” Payne says.
This is a college era of transfers, almost free agency, and building locker room (or office, or at home with the dog) bonds is not easy.
"Nothing's easy now," Sherrod says.
The climb's more fun with your friends, anyway.