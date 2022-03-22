DENVER — The great ones have standards, no budging or bending allowed, no questions asked.
That's been the case for University of Denver hockey for a while now, even when last year didn't show it. And down in the Mark Rycroft Hallway, inside the Miller Hockey Complex, next to the Richard and Kitzia Goodman head coach’s office, sits a lovely trophy. Three, actually.
There’s the 2004 NCAA championship trophy, and the 2005 NCAA championship trophy, and the 2017 NCAA championship trophy. DU's players see 'em every day heading into practice.
“It’s hard not to,” senior forward Ryan Barrow told me on Tuesday, stealing another glance at the hardware. “Walking past them it kind of gets a spot in your brain of how cool it would be to win one.”
Thursday, DU hockey enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West Region. DU drew 4-seed UMass-Lowell at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland — the first time since 2004 the Pios will play an NCAA Tournament game in Colorado. A whole bunch of lobbying and hard work went into landing the regional, and now's the time it should pay off.
This is the next step in reclaiming the standard of DU hockey, a standard that wasn’t met last year — not even close. The 2021 Pioneers struggled to a 9-12-1 record. That came after the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to a hysterical and nonsensical national public health response to COVID-19. So you could say it’s been a while on this stage for DU.
Feels like a lifetime for the Pioneers, who are reminded of the standard each time they stroll past three national championship trophies. And you know there’s a standard with that many names and endowments and honorary hallways inside Magness Arena. You also know there’s a standard when the catcalls and ribbing come not from rivals like Colorado College, but from inside the building. Every summer at Magness Arena a whole bunch of decorated alumni return to train with the current players. Last summer, according to one player, the visiting alumni included the likes of Troy Terry, Ian Mitchell, Dylan Gambrell, Logan O’Connor, to name a few.
You know what’s worse than a stranger saying it’s time to step it up and move it along?
When your own hockey brothers say it.
The players relish those summer workouts.
“It’s awesome, watching their work ethic. How bad they want it makes you push a little harder yourself,” junior defenseman Justin Lee said.
But the current players weren’t trying to return to next summer’s workouts with another bummer on their record. Multiple Pioneers could have forgone this college hockey season and opted for the professional route, coach David Carle said. He wouldn’t divulge the names.
Instead, they returned — for games like Thursday's. DU’s one of three programs with three national titles in the past two decades, joining Boston College and Minnesota-Duluth.
“That’s the reason you come to Denver,” Barrow said.
Carle, the 32-year-old coach, served as an assistant coach with the 2017 champs. He described the championship blueprint like this: “You need a little bit of that veteran experience in the room. Obviously you need some high-end difference-makers, and I we believe we have that. In one-and-done games, (you need) guys who can be game-breakers and put pucks in the back of the net. But (you need) a full commitment from difference-makers in the penalty kill, blocking shots. Everybody’s got to be great at what they do. I think this group definitely has the recipe for that.”
DU hums into the tournament with a No. 3 national ranking and this season won the Penrose Cup, awarded to the NCHC regular-season champs. Last time the Pioneers won the cup was 2017, when they also won the national title. Are the Pios all the way back?
“I would like to believe so,” Barrow said. “I think last year was a one-off. I think Denver hockey’s back for sure.”
We’ll see. Home ice in Colorado to open the NCAA Tournament is a proper place to find out.