DENVER — Don't worry about the Nuggets if they lose this playoff series to the Warriors.
Jamal Murray’s still going to be rich, Michael Porter Jr. young, Nikola Jokic still the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.
Worry about Nuggets fans, though. Worry big. Fear is what Nuggets fans know best, and their decades-long tradition of anticipating the worst will add a new layer: FOMO. It’s the fear the beloved is missing out on a golden era of Nuggets action ball due to injuries and a TV feud that's kept most of Colorado out of the loop.
It's the fear the Nuggets could emerge from Nikola Jokic's back-to-back MVP seasons with only one playoff series win to show for it.
This postseason should be a time of carefree optimism: the 6-seed Nuggets vs. the 3-seed Warriors, a reversal of the 2013 playoff series that launched Golden State into dynasty mode. Revenge time! The MVP now plays here, not there! House money and Bones Hyland, baby!
It’s not like that, though. If the oddsmakers are correct, the Warriors will take out the Nuggets.
Then a new fear would set in. While the Jokic era soon will add a second MVP award, a string of unfortunate events has made the era less than what it should have been. Nuggets games still aren’t on Comcast or DISH, so most of Colorado hasn't been able to watch Joker’s magic. A run to the Western Conference finals was played in the COVID bubble, so no one here could attend the games. Throw in the ineffective COVID-19 restrictions that made Ball Arena one of the final holdouts in the country, and it’s almost like the people in charge sought to make it as hard as possible to witness the best player in team history — in person or on TV.
Some of that is within the team’s control, some is not, and it’s all hurt their popularity the same.
The Nuggets saw fuller arenas on the road than they did at home, and their local TV ratings would be the lowest local ratings in the NBA in the last 15 years, according to Sports Business Journal. All while Jokic was the back-to-back NBA king in a city that never had one before.
The Nuggets don’t carry the championship history of the Avalanche and Broncos, and when they’re this good for this long the organization must squeeze the moment for all it’s worth.
It hasn’t been able to, and that’s the fear. It’s the type of fear Antonio McDyess would never be the same All-NBA player after a knee injury, the fear the awesome Nuggets teams of the 80s would fall short of the NBA Finals. It’s fearing Carmelo Anthony would skip town. "Dice" never was, Doug Moe’s teams never did, Melo left.
Being a Nuggets fan is a data-driven endeavor, and the data says there’s a black cat or broken mirror lurking around every fun corner. So you better get it while the getting’s good.
Hey, you won’t find me knocking this Nuggets’ season. Considering MPJ played only nine games before another back injury, and Murray hasn’t played since a knee injury last season. The Nuggets accomplished more than they should have accomplished during the regular season. Forty-eight wins, a team-record 25 road wins and Joker’s latest NBA campaign is no joke.
So make mine the Nuggets in 7. It would be a shocker, no doubt. But the Nuggets have the best player, and Joker's spectacular close to the season showed an MVP who's heating up and annually gets better in the postseason.
"I'm just trying to win every game,” said Jokic, who is 3-for-3 in first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets coach hasn't "closed the door" on Murray returning during the playoffs.
“Right now it’s kind of up in the air,” Michael Malone said.
Beat the Warriors, and the Nuggets score another round of games on national TV that Colorado can watch. Beat the Warriors, and it could be the Nuggets launching into dynasty mode. The other option is the fear of missing out again.