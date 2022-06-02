These hockey guys. They're different. Anyone else worried they’re not up with the times?
Biggest night of his hockey career, maybe his whole entire life, and Avalanche backup goalie Pavel Francouz heard his nickname thunder down from 18,000 besties: “Frankie! Frankie! Frankie!” And you want to know his response?
”I think it was better when they were shouting ‘Go, Avs, Go!’ or ‘Let’s go, Avs!’” Frankie grinned.
OK, dude. While so much of pro sports is powering their brand and popping jerseys, the most important athlete in Colorado on Thursday night was steering the spotlight elsewhere.
So much for the 21st-century athlete.
The Avs beat the Oilers, 4-0. It was no contest, and I want to take this moment to wish the rest of the NHL best of luck. They're playing for second. The Avs tossed in their backup goalie in Game 2 of a Western Conference final and coasted. “Frankie” did his best Patrick Roy, Nazem Kadri had three assists in a period, and Nathan MacKinnon unloaded 11 shots on goal.
God bless it, the result was never a mystery.
And we’re not talking about the Coyotes or Kraken here. We’re talking about the Oilers, a fantastic squad with hockey’s best player, Connor McDavid, and 104 points during the regular season. The Oilers are no joke, and the Avalanche now have outscored them 12-6 through two games of a lopsided series.
The Avs’ backup goalie won his fourth straight playoff game. Thrust into a marquee moment, Francouz was “calm, cool, collected the whole night,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said after.
“I had goosebumps the whole time. It was something I have never experienced before,” Francouz told the TNT crew.
I’ll say it yet again, and may lightning or Adam Foote strike me down: Who’s going to beat these guys? Game 2: Avs 4, Oilers 0. Series: Avs 2, Oilers 0. The Avs in the playoffs: 10-2. Total goals: Avs 55, Other Guys 33. What are we doing here? Colorado is reliving the ’90 CU Buffs, the ’99 Broncos, the ’01 Avs, the ’12 Broncos (Peyton’s first season), the nine national title teams from the DU Pioneers.
Yes, Peyton Manning’s first year was the best team in the league — and didn’t win it all. There are no guarantees. Upsets happen. Sports happen. On the other side of the Stanley Cup bracket, the Rangers and Lightning could bring a style of play that upsets the confidence and composure of the Avs. But it won't be the Oilers who rock the apple cart and, at this point, we’re assuming a monumental upset of the Avalanche.
What was thought to be the Avs' weakness turned into the team’s strength in Game 2.
Francouz was shoved into the moment due to an upper-body injury to starting goalie Darcy Kuemper, who left Game 1 midway through and didn’t dress for Game 2. Weird deal. The Avs aren’t saying much, because Final Four NHL teams treat injuries like NORAD secrets, and Bednar declined to divulge who is going to start Game 3 in Edmonton on Saturday night.
“We’ll evaluate the game and talk to Darcy and then make our decision,” Bednar said.
Francouz should start Game 3. He should start every game until the Oilers figure him out.
“We’ll see,” Bednar said.
Pavel Francouz's cool, calm performance in goal gives Colorado Avalanche a 2-0 lead over Edmonton Oilers
We’ll see. It’s a proper tagline for this postseason as a whole. We’ll see if an opponent can take advantage of the Avalanche two-goalie tandem. We’ll see if someone can rattle Kadri like Kadri rattles others. He has 14 points in 12 playoff games. We’ll see if they can dice through the blue line of Cale Makar and Devon Toews.
“They were fantastic tonight,” Bednar said.
But can you envision a scenario when an opposing team beats this hellish Avalanche roster four times in a series? If they’re giving up six goals a game, like they did in Game 1, there’s a real argument to be made. But when Francouz is stopping 24 of 24 stops and the Avs are scoring three goals in 2 minutes, 4 seconds, in the second period, it’s difficult to imagine that scenario.
I know, I know. McDavid hasn’t scored in the series. That won’t hold. He's too good. And these are home game for the Avs (but they’re 5-0 on the road in the playoffs). Black cats, broken mirrors, Jacoby Jones, jinxes and stuff.
But come on. The Avs control their destiny. Play like they’ve played for six months; come on.
“It’s tough to describe,” Francouz said of Game 2. “It’s not happening every day.”
Thing is, it kind of is. It’s been happening for eight months now. Best of luck, rest of the NHL.