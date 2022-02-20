DENVER — Thank God that’s over.
Can anyone say with a straight face and honest heart the Beijing Olympics were a good idea?
I sure can’t. They were an awful idea. Two weeks of scandal and propaganda later, I still can’t believe the people in charge of these things signed off on attending an Olympics in China right now. Tells you plenty about the people in charge right now. They don’t need another COVID booster. They need a backbone.
Like I wrote when these Olympics started, our attendance there isn’t a knock on the awesome athletes who competed in the Beijing Olympics that, I heard, closed on Sunday. I have more respect for the athletes after these Olympics than before these Olympics, and that’s saying something. They traveled over there knowing a COVID test that came back positive would send them to a sketchy "isolation hotel." Now that’s love for the game. That’s next level. Respect.
But China's Shame Games can be summed up with my favorite athlete at these Olympics — and it just so happens he’s from here. Figure skater Vincent Zhou graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High. Trains in Colorado Springs. Next time someone asks where I’m from, the answer’s going to be, “Same state as Vincent Zhou” — and not because he survived one of those sketchy isolation hotels, or because of the silver medal he won in the men's team event. It’s because of the way Zhou handled himself after a situation so ridiculous it was a perfect summation of China’s Olympics. Setbacks reveal more about a man than his successes, and Zhou’s setback revealed a 21-year-old built for moments bigger than even the Olympics.
See, Zhou and the squad won that team silver... then he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve been one of the most careful people,” Zhou said after.
His personal mitigation efforts didn’t work, because mitigation efforts never work. Zhou ate his meals away from other humans to avoid contracting the virus. He wore a mask when he chewed. Still tested positive for COVID and endured the horrific fate of... “a mild cold.”
“I think the worst thing was probably a sore throat and some congestion. Like, that was the worst of it,” Zhou said.
Crazy. It’s almost as if just about everyone on earth is going to get COVID no matter if you mask 3-year-olds or show your papers, worthless protocols initially suggested by, you guessed it, the host country for the Olympics.
If the people in charge of Colorado and the United States were so willing to copy China’s pandemic response, it makes you wonder what other ideas from China they’re eager to adopt.
Regardless, Vincent Zhou’s situation wasn’t over.
He was scheduled to skate Sunday in the closing ceremonies, but that appearance was scratched too. Zhou was identified as a “close contact” of the illness that gave him “a mild cold” and he was banned from the bus that carried athletes to the stadium for the closing ceremonies.
Here’s how Zhou responded on Instagram: “I have tested negative 14 times in a row. I have antibodies and am not contagious whatsoever. I am 100 (percent) healthy and normal. I am double masked and would be walking outdoors with the same people I am about to travel home with in a couple hours. Out of everyone marching, I would be the least at risk of transmitting to others.”
Please, tell me all of this is not about a virus without telling me all of this is not about a virus.
“I’ve isolated myself so much that the loneliness I’ve felt in the last month or two has been crushing at times. ... The pain of it all is pretty insane,” Zhou wrote.
Poor dude. Didn’t deserve this. None of our honorable Olympics athletes did, and we haven’t even gotten to the human rights abuses, Peng Shuai awfulness, historically bad TV ratings or Russian doping scandal, a convenient distraction for the host country. It should have been a red flag — not that red flag — when American politicians begged athletes to not protest.
“Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless,” congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.
Yeah, shut up and ski.
Thank God that’s over.