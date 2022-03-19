DENVER — The AFC West is the place for bold men.
“I don’t fear anything,” AFC West quarterback Russell Wilson said.
In a little over a week, the AFC West went buck wild. The division added Pro Bowl players Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Randy Gregory, Chandler Jones and Davante Adams. That’s 17 Pro Bowl selections between them in one week. And Russell Wilson. That’s 26.
“We were consumed with getting him here to Denver,” Broncos GM George Paton said.
The other option was fourth place.
One media outlet wondered in a headline: “Is 2022 AFC West the NFL’s best division ever?”
Fair question. Bold, and fair. The new AFC West is the old Big East in basketball, the current NCHC in college hockey, the AL East always. The AFC West added four future Hall of Famers, if their pace holds: Wilson, Mack, Adams and Jones. Eight of 17 Broncos games will be against playoff teams. Where does all the moving and shaking leave Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos?
As the fourth-best team in the division, until proven otherwise. The Chiefs and Raiders were playoff teams. The Chargers missed out only because of a Week 17 defeat — in overtime.
The Broncos will be improved, so will the others, and it’s been seven years since the Broncos had more wins than losses in the AFC West. Denver is 2-10 vs. the West the past two years, 11-27 since the last time it made the playoffs. Denver is still looking up, until proven otherwise.
Fifteen of the 44 players named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster came from the AFC West, none from Denver. The division went ahead and added two more from the NFC Pro Bowl roster: Jones and Adams. Do the Broncos now have six Pro Bowl players to equal the '21 Chargers and Chiefs?
The AFC West projects as a fantasy football player’s dream. Three wide receivers, two running backs, two tight ends and three quarterbacks (when the ratings are updated) will rank among the top 10 at their position, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos are considered among the top 10 teams most likely to win the Super Bowl, oddsmakers say.
The AFC West next season has $76.2 million in starting quarterbacks and $132 million in star pass-rushers assigned to chase the starting quarterbacks. That’s over $200 million, and we haven’t gotten to the highest-paid wide receiver (Davante Adams) or second-highest-paid tight end (Travis Kelce), who reside in the division.
Bold pays, and you must pay to be bold.
The AFC West even has the most expensive stadiums — SoFi in Los Angeles, Allegiant in Las Vegas.
“It’s an arms race with what everyone is doing,” Paton said.
The Chiefs have the best quarterback, the Chargers the best pass-rushers, the Raiders the best combination of wide receivers and tight ends. The Broncos are most likely to win “Most Improved” and, with Hackett's hip-hop background and Ciara, "Best Wedding Dates."
You might think the Broncos’ non-divisional games would be a respite — except that out-of-division opponents include the Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champs, Titans (AFC’s No. 1 seed) and Cardinals and 49ers, two playoff teams. Denver can’t afford to lose to last-placers Seahawks, Panthers, Ravens, Jets, Jags.
For future reference, the correct spelling of gantlet is gantlet. There’s no “u.” Yeah, I didn’t know that, either. There should be no underestimating or underrating the AFC West in 2022. The '22 Broncos face a tall climb to record their first winning division record since '15.
Bold wins, and it was the only option.