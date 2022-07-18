DENVER • The happiest man to ever wear a Nuggets jersey is sad.
“I'm heartbroken, man,” Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland is telling me on Monday.
And that can’t stand.
Bones’ dog is missing. She’s actually his mom’s dog, but might as well be the whole family’s dog. After the Nuggets made Bones a first-round draft pick, Bones moved his family from a hard life on the East Coast to Denver’s south suburbs — his mom, Marshay, and younger siblings. And he got her a dog, the one that’s missing: Aahja. She weighs 8 to 10 pounds. She’s a mini poodle.
“We’re just praying she’s OK,” Marshay says.
“It’s like one of your kids,” his mom adds.
Some folks might not grasp the gravity of missing a dog. That’s cool, but us dog people sure do. Shoot, if my pit mix or boxer dog goes missing, I’m turning over mountains to find Walden and Izzy Boo. Izzy’s getting older, too. She’s almost 10, old for a boxer. I don’t want to talk about it.
So what about Bones' dog? What happened to Aahja? Here’s what we know: Aahja got off her leash Saturday night. Last seen near a Circle K on Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree, Marshay says. Reddish-brown fur, or “apricot” on the “Petlink” flyer the Hylands posted on the internet. She’s microchipped and sometimes will come when called.
What happened to Aahja? Did she run away? Doubtful. This dog has the life most humans dream about. Snacks whenever. Naps whenever. Scratchies whenever. And Bones says Aahja’s “not the type” that’s going to run away. Was she taken? Maybe. Possibly. No one knows — yet.
“We have another dog, almost the same type of dog. And those two are best friends,” Bones says.
“And she’s my mom’s best friend, that dog,” he goes on.
What we do know is Marshay and Bones Hyland are the kind of people you want to be neighbors with, the kind you want to help, because you know they’d help you. You want to find their dog.
The happiest man to ever wear a Nuggets jersey is a fun thing to say, but it’s also true. Bones is an athlete, a Christian, a three-point marksman, a rapper, a hooper who's fond of other players who color outside the lines on the basketball court — mold-busters like Jamal Crawford, Trae Young, Ja Morant. Above all, Bones is joy. During his rookie season he played in 74 Nuggets games, five in the playoffs, and not one without a huge smile across his face.
As Nuggets coach Michael Malone once described him, “Bones never has a bad day.”
Except right now Bones is having a bad day, because his dog is missing.
“I’m telling you, man, this dog. ...” Bones is saying. “She’s just a puppy, 8 months old. We got her in January. She doesn’t really have that much personality, to be honest. She doesn’t really like a lot of people. She likes a few people, not a lot. She’s kind of a boojie dog.”
“But that dog loves my mom,” Bones says, and he’s offering a “big reward” for that dog.
His mom is why Bones got the dog in the first place. A few years back, Marshay lost her mom, Bones’ grandmother. Bones adopted Aahja to help with the healing process — and it worked. Of course it worked.
“Dogs bring comfort and happiness,” as Bones’ mom says, and dogs improve our lives in all circumstances. Except when my Izzy Boo sees a dog she wants to meet and takes out the whole flower display at Home Depot. But that’s another story.
“My mom was still coping, you know? When I got my mom’s dog, it really made it easier on her. She wasn’t having that comfort, then all the sudden she was getting better,” Bones says.
So this is what we’re going to do. We’re going to help find Bones’ dog. Bones has made Colorado a better place, and now we’re going to make Colorado a better place for Bones.
“Just keep an eye out, you know?” he says.
Done. Aahja’s a mini poodle, maybe 10 pounds, not all that friendly, loves her people. Keep an eye out.